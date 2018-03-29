Go take happy pictures, it’s election time

Praba Ganesan is chief executive at KUASA, a democracy outreach organisation. It's time to be involved. You can contact him at praba.ganesan@mykuasa.org or follow him on Twitter @prabaganesan.

MARCH 29 — Are observers of Malaysian politics caught off-guard by the approval of the redelineation report?

Are they, at the same time, shocked the courts won't come to the rescue, while the Election Commission (EC) eagerly executes the mandate?

Does Pakatan Harapan expect to win national power by equalling its predecessor Pakatan Rakyat's 2013 performance?

While we are at it, does the repeated climax of Chinese votes for DAP catapult the party to the imagination of all Malaysians, more precisely, non-Mandarin speakers?

If all these questions are superfluous, and hackneyed, with their answers never in doubt, how come so many Opposition politicians are obsessed with them?

If the objective is to chip away at the lead Barisan Nasional (BN) possesses, find out where the votes are and get going. Not wrap yourself around the trite.

For votes are not in Parliament, and your opponents have sped away. It may be weeks only to polling day.

Opportunity cost

Parties in opposition are heavily disadvantaged.

An election is about money, time, candidate beauty parades and avoiding slime.

There is less money in Pakatan — maybe not so the case with Bersatu, but certainly with PKR.

Time is the opposition’s key commodity. They should devote the hours to campaigning. After all, presently, both the prime minister and deputy prime minister are zigzagging the nation to maximise photo ops.

Pakatan should direct the media — the limited coverage they can leverage — to their manifesto and candidates.

The last 10 days has been an overkill about redelineation, since winning the moral argument regarding the issue — appears to be a Pakatan priority — even if it does not translate to new votes. At best, it affirms the sense of outrage among the urbane, but with all due respect, they can’t vote twice.

The focus on the redelineation took eyeballs away from the manifesto. For, 138-page documents do not turn up by PPR (low cost) flat dwellers’ bedsides all by themselves.

It requires an inordinate amount of time to seed ideas into a society, more so if it claims to be a cohesive philosophical flip of our current perceived mediocrity under BN.

In fact, how well trained are Pakatan operatives in explaining the manifesto? To be harsher, how many of the lined-up candidates know the manifesto back to front?

I don’t suggest it was wrong to challenge the EC’s version of improving suffrage. I do point out, there are lawyers and some amazing activists on it already. Let them get on with it.

To put it cruelly, the redrawn lines don’t matter to casual voters. Many registered voters don’t remember the name of either parliamentary or state seat, and just as naturally have no idea who is their MP or assemblyman.

This is not to say the serious matter of gerrymander is immaterial, not at all. It is to ask not to put too much weight on the issue affecting voters’ preference.

Redelineation is not alone, there are numerous causes the government gets the opposition parties tangled up in so they do not turn to their natural strengths. Fake news is one, and before that the Sedition Act, the easy bait of LGBT rights, human rights ratings and transparency reports.

That’s right, the resource-rich BN disrupts Pakatan tempo by dictating issue-priority. Get them buzzing over issues voters are apathetic to.

Those issues are important on their own, but they are not election determinants for average voters.

Pakatan should respond adequately, document their position, and return to their points of strength in an election cycle.

For example, if Pakatan and BN candidates were ranked based on education levels, education quality, professional background and career path, the former would be champ to the latter’s chump.

In the naked eyes of voters, if this is highlighted thoroughly, Pakatan is miles ahead. But voters need to know these candidates and without mainstream media access, the coalition must prioritise the efforts to promote their candidates long before BN. Voters need time and access to appreciate the situation.

Parents tell their children to look up to successful people. Those parents would struggle to ignore the crowded stage of successful people in Pakatan, if they knew they are successful.

In short, max out the oxygen on manifesto and candidates and get in those pictures with the rakyat.

Campaign

It was expected, the redelineation. It hurts coalition strategy but not general voter sentiments. It only means Pakatan must endeavour for more votes. Beyond a certain threshold, gerrymandering will not protect the incumbent anymore.

Pakatan should have released this statement on the electoral map:

We leave the legal battle to our able legal representatives. We are now focused to bring our message to the people.

Above all, they must be convinced of what we want to do for our country.

The redelineation moves the voter from seat to seat or a new seat, for our opponents assume Malaysians are consumed by race, colour and religion rather than our common destiny as one people.

They are wrong.

Which is why our manifesto covers all sectors and peoples because we see voters as Malaysians first.

Our nationality unites us, and we worry less now knowing every seat is filled with our fellow Malaysians as voters.

We are going out there to get their votes. Get their trust. If we get enough Malaysians to believe in our vision, nothing can stop that vision. Because it will then become their vision too. It will also become their Malaysia.

Don’t expect the courts or EC to have your back. Or brag about the 51 per cent of the votes won from 2013, for it is far more difficult to increase support in the saturated segments as opposed to losing previous voters by pissing them off. Realise, overenthusiasm among the Chinese for change won’t depreciate Umno’s base.

Right now, it is about kissing babies and standing with the people.

Talk about the manifesto, explain the tacky and tricky parts in townhalls or coffeeshops or home verandas. Play up the candidates and their potential.

Kiss babies and snap more photos before exiting. That matters in an election. Don’t bore voters. That definitely matters in an election.

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.