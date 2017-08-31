A home for all, reason for a Merdeka cheer!

AUGUST 31 — Selamat Hari Merdeka!

Sixty years ago, the Eisenhower administration confronted Khrushchev’s Iron Curtain with proxy wars all over the globe, afflicting now-independent Malaya.

Today, the world is a different place. Malaysia is too.

As the SEA Games caps our nation’s diamond anniversary, it’s vital to celebrate the country as much as to argue over it. Too much of the latter with no regard to the former is a recipe for disaster.

Nations ― young nations in particular ― are not guaranteed survival. The travails and collapses of multi-varied systems, along with body-counts, tell the story of 70 years of the post-colonial era.

Survival is success when compared to countries which have tripped into the abyss.

The road to recovery is wrought with difficulty as experienced by Cambodia’s execution of intellectuals and despots in charge of any number of African countries.

Labelling a country a democracy, does not translate by fiat becoming a democracy.

Malaysia, fortunately, is a vibrant nation, maybe less to do with a government and more to do with a resilient and entrepreneurial population, or the other way around depending on who is asked.

However, unquestioned is the Malaysian way of getting on with things without much fuss. Can it be better, sure, but that’s no excuse to mope about it endlessly.

That’s the quintessential Malaysian think, to accept the glass is half full from the start and endeavour to maximise utility, largely by circumvention.

Which is why puritanical democrats are at odds with the majority of voters — the population can’t understand how a sanitised alternate future works, it’s un-Malaysian, to them.

On that point, it is salient to comprehend no less a political advisory, that Malaysians can accept a flawed proposition as long as it is honest about its shortcomings.

Wins and losses

Our economy remains solid, though the high reliance on foreign workers and no clear positioning for the future local workforce raises serious questions on sustainability. Both linked to the persistent challenge of creating better income distribution rather than an electorate reliant on state hand-outs and subsidies.

Almost all Malaysians can read, write and count, however a small percentile gain quality world class education, seamless entry into industry and commensurate pay. The balance needs improvement.

Healthcare is not in crisis, but basic care struggles to cope, advanced care sketchy and medication at the mercy of procurement policies and encroaching conservatism. Ensuring higher vaccination ratios should be a priority.

Corruption, a scourge, unfortunately of our own dynamics, reigns in our midst.

It’s a mixed bag, and in long-term parlance, it’s a win.

What does rock!

Our people.

The Malaysian football team lost the SEA Games final to Thailand, and congratulations to our northern neighbours.

Though, it was the semi-final against Indonesia which won me over. Not the score, the people. For, Malaysia won on the pitch and off it.

There was a fabulous collection of Malaysiana on display during my trip.

While foreigners always point out that Malaysians are wildly different in appearance, it does not appear as much to us.

And indeed in the capitals of western democracies like London, multiculturalism is rife even if not welcome to some. Multiculturalism is seen as a complex construct therefore only the most advanced of nations can cope with it. As such, possible in the United Kingdom, it’s expected to be an anathema in developing countries.

They forget, Malaysia’s been multicultural before curry houses were a thing in Europe.

However, I have never witnessed as much outside political rallies, how at ease Malaysians are with each other, as seen in that stadium.

Things have indeed moved along in the country, and as much as race relations is bemoaned, remarkably, for the larger population it has become a given rather than a thing they need to adjust to, anymore.

Does it need tending to? Of course, all multicultural societies have to be vigilant, but the experiment is proceeding with greater alacrity than cynics anticipated.

Close to 80,000 people got up on their feet to sing Negaraku on a balmy late evening lit up by floodlights, with gusto and passion.

Rousing, mildly captures the crowd’s rapture.

I was reminded also, we are a country of 31 million individuals.

Besides the bald man cracking kuaci and gags, often at the expense of his family members, who were happy to toss a few grenades his way, there was this tudung-clad girl in a tiger-onesie at the top tier dancing way past the end of the match. Her enthusiasm was unparalleled, which was backed by the number of fans taking turns to take pictures with her.

The score for her dance, and indeed for the match in its entirety was courtesy of Ultras Malaya, an army of supporters unyielding to heat, cold or scoreboards as they pound the drums and destroy their vocal chords at every match.

There is more to Malaysia than just delicately offering Peninsula-appropriate ethnic-representation in large corporations’ Merdeka ads.

They are clichéd and they are old. [1]

So this Merdeka, I’d surmise the good news to two items.

First, we have become better at living in this common space, and in our own way, loving it. There are more fields to plough, so our seeds grow better, but the indications are good.

Second, organically and expectedly, there is rampant individuality ― and growing ― in the country, which is a great sign for the future.

Breaking free from conformity is not a community crime as much these days.

So there is better race relations and social tolerance in this country, that’s enough to celebrate 60 years of nationhood. Let the rejoicing commence.

[1] Old as the thinking of ensuring bureaucratic attendance for the football final first rather than consider allocations for the team’s 12th man — the Ultras. The relative silence of 80,000 Malaysians to the thumping and boisterous singing 500-travelling Thai supporters will long play in my ears.

