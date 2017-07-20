A doomed election strategy

Praba Ganesan is chief executive at KUASA, an NGO using volunteerism to empower the 52 per cent. He believes it is time to get involved. You can contact him at prabaganesan@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @prabaganesan

JULY 20 — Within the next 10 months, the 14th general election would have concluded.

Before Muslim fasting begins in May 2018, either Najib Razak has led Barisan Nasional (BN) to 15 straight national victories; or all non-BN parties accumulate 112 or more seats and seek to negotiate a working majority to rule — which includes the possibility of a BN government with the help of others inside Parliament.

This column is not in support of BN. However, it has grave concerns about Pakatan Harapan’s chances reliant on a packed roster with every personality ever to have graced national politics — as long as they are now sworn enemies of the present BN government.

The stratagem is doomed to fail.

If Pakatan delivers, then I’d gladly eat humble pie. I’d concede to the enlightenment a room of aged men brings with their sins adorned on their sleeves.

A window-dressing structure

I’ve urged for renewal, positing that both Anwar Ibrahim and Mahathir Mohamad’s eras have passed and would be better elders than the tip of Pakatan’s attack.

The notion has been ignored.

In response they offer a leadership structure, which is a sham. It at best only agrees on the order in which leadership names appear on an A4 paper.

Anwar gets to have his name at the top, as de facto leader. He is presently ineligible to contest a parliamentary seat before 2023. The former deputy prime minister has never faced a party challenge since 1993 so he expects the country to have the democratic rigour he appears to disdain for himself.

Mahathir is chairman. He oozes with experience in exerting much power in what were designed as emeritus positions, as evidenced by his decade at Petronas, Proton and Perdana Leadership Foundation.

He was the large shadow over both prime ministers Abdullah Ahmad Badawi and Najib Razak, and only a fool would expect less from the control-freak from Kedah. He took on the mega sized multi-portfolio filled prime minister’s department.

The current situation is easier.

The chairman speaks publically, and the de factor leader passes notes to lawyers and family. An uncomfortable balance presides.

Cue the third name.

To insulate rather than regulate is the layer referred to as coalition president in the guise of Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

She won’t harmonise the two men, but rather seek to mitigate Mahathir’s claw for prominence in her husband’s absence by sandwiching him. She may have a position, but she is no match for Dr M’s Hyde.

Which brings us to the deputy presidents; Pribumi president Muhyiddin Yassin, DAP secretary general Lim Guan Eng and Amanah president Mohamad Sabu.

Muhyiddin neither leads his party nor this coalition, Lim’s party faces deregistration as the Registrar of Societies (ROS) predictably squeezes them in an election cycle, and Amana is unsure of its appeal.

The three deputy presidents have four vice-presidents. Which is odd because the PKR man at that level, Azmin Ali, is Selangor’s mentri besar. His words would be revered by virtue of the richest state’s machinery and resources at his disposal, above those posited on top of him let alone those parallel to him in the leadership chart — Pribumi’s Mukhriz Mahathir, DAP’s Chong Chieng Jen and Amanah’s Salahuddin Ayub.

Saifuddin Abdullah as secretary-general is expected to weld the group together with no elected position in any party, state assembly or the Dewan Rakyat.

M. Kulasegaran is treasurer-general for a coalition which manages its finances at their own parties, which becomes a shy point on what the appointment is supposed to espouse.

The age average is above 60, and only Sarawak’s Chong is under 50 years of age.

Lim Kit Siang lurks in the fringe, Nurul Izzah Anwar is PKR election director and Rafizi Ramli has a separate organisation operating around PKR but with tentacles in other parties with big data he’d insist the leadership structure must adopt.

This is without stating the obvious that there are palpable holes in the Borneo game, a PAS itch no one can scratch and floating policies thin on narratives.

It is clearer by the day, that an actual and not a symbolic power structure with the name at the very top empowered to lead with a mandate is inescapable if Pakatan wants to maximise the personality driven campaign.

The worst kind of egos can rise together if the common enemy is their only objective and they adhere to a leader. This is not the case in this sordid play, instead here it is a powder keg of power-grabs.

We have so many names

What is left then?

In the lead-up to the last general election, a disgraced ex-Selangor mentri besar Muhammad Muhammad Taib or popularly referred to as Mike Tyson was paraded about by PAS.

Muhammad’s stars fell when he was in trouble when caught with RM3.8 million travelling to Australia. He was acquitted and served as a minister thereafter.

Within a few years, expressed religious piety and criticism of his former colleagues was seen as adequate to render him as an asset to the cause. He left PAS since for PKR.

Reject BN — with no intention to answer past misdeeds — and you are in, for name recognition is prioritised. No distinction is made between fame and infamy.

Fast forward to 2017, it unravels as the strategy for the coming election.

Accuse BN — as Pakatan has done before — and flaunt the turncoats as irrefutable proof of the charges.

Defend the credibility of Pakatan to govern, by padding up the brochure with the turncoats.

Meet the larger-than-life challenge by displaying Mahathir at every chance, right or wrong, the most talked about Malaysian over the last 40 years stands on a Pakatan Harapan stage now.

The three gaps — incontrovertible evidence of scandal claims, experience at the helm and rock star — are plugged by the new arrivals.

Perfect, to some.

To others, like myself, lift the veil and what remains are some uncomfortable truths.

If turncoats are welcome without disapprobation of their years in power, are scandals malleable to political expedience?

If capacity is not met by the energy of youth unencumbered by the sins of the past, but rather prefer to stuff corrosive waste by-products of an uninspired past as the best solution, those not raised in that toxic period are likely to be unimpressed. Name recognition works both ways.

If shock and awe is to come from a man who disposed a former prime minister through poison letters, then there would be moral questions which would outlast the election result. I have faith in my people, to know why Mahathir loomed over millions of lives mercilessly for decades.

The naïve contention that adding one more name only adds on to vote totals and with zero likelihood to force an equal or more votes to dissipate is what fuels the “crowded roster” strategy.

Perhaps this columnist is old-fashioned to assume leadership has to be relatable rather than manned by personalities. Again, we will all find out in the months to come.

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.