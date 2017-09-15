Why ‘Wind River’ failed to become ‘Mystic River’

SEPTEMBER 15 ― When I first saw the trailer for Wind River, I was quite excited.

Here's a film which is not only a murder mystery thriller but also employed some American Mid-West feeling of desolate loneliness. Deliciously depressing, I call it.

Because of the name, I remembered an award-winning film of yesteryear called Mystic River.

While Mystic River did have the same theme, atmospheric attraction (depressing Irish Boston instead of the American Mid-West Wyoming), it actually tied up its story pretty well, something which Wind River abjectly failed to do.

As I said, Wind River’s trailer looked pretty exciting. It stars Jeremy Renner who has come a long way since playing the baddie in SWAT (2003).

His more recent roles include The Hurt Locker, Arrival (which astounded me!), carrying on the Bourne legacy as well as playing Hawkeye in the Avengers films.

His acting was impeccable in Wind River. He had this painful undercurrent of energy which was initially inexplicable.

The leading lady came in the form of Elizabeth Olsen. Elizabeth has also come a long way from being Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen’s baby sister.

In 2011, she pulled off a fantastic performance in Silent House which was famous for being a film done in a single take (I don’t know how they pulled it off, really!).

She did not shine much in the following years but secured a role in The Avengers as the Scarlet Witch and now, this.

Although her character, the FBI agent among the misogynistic cowboys, was out of her depth, Elizabeth the actress never was. She handled the trepidatious role very well.

The story unfolds with Renner’s character, Cory Lambert, being introduced as a hunter. I was a little sad that he shot a wolf to death but I suppose, in that environment, it was either the wolf or the sheep the cowboys looked after.

Renner was then asked to hunt some mountain lions terrorising his father-in-law’s cattle and stumbled upon the body of a young woman.

She had been raped and run from her captors barefood in the snow for six long miles. In the end, her lungs exploded from the cold air.

So they send in Jane Banner, played by Olsen, an FBI agent to investigate the case. From early on, Jane was clearly affected by murder.

As I said, the initial set-up of the film was very absorbing. I found myself really caring about the dead girl. Her family was brought in. They were Native Americans (politically incorrectly referred to as “Indians” in the film) and the hopelessness of their lives was highlighted.

They had nothing but dead end jobs, little education and their youngsters turned to hard drugs to find some solace. The victim’s parents were close to Cory and this made it all the more interesting.

So, how did the film fail? Spoilers ahead.

As Cory and Jane close in on the killers (which was too easy, in my opinion), they turn up at their trailers.

That was a good twist in the storyline. Sadly, the situation escalated without any sort of build-up at all.

Out of nowhere, we are given a flashback of the scene where the victim along with her forest ranger boyfriend are attacked. He is killed while she runs off.

Sad to say, the lack of build-up severs us from the film. The shoot-out came out of nowhere and when Cory avenges the victim, it was simply too easy.

As if that was not enough, the film ends with a public service announcement about Native American women who disappear without a trace!

I am all for the issue but the film had not prepared us for it at all. It was an utter disconnect.

Wind River was good till the last 30 minutes. Then it simply crashed and burned.

