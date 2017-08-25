Should racist demonstrations be allowed?

AUGUST 25 ― A couple of weeks ago, the tearing down of the statue of the American South’s most leading icon, that of General Robert E. Lee, invoked one of the most aggressive demonstrations by the Ku Klux Klan, the Neo Nazis and all manner of white supremacists.

It happened in Charlottesville, Virginia. They chanted racist slogans and one of them even drove his car into a counter-protesting crowd, killing one young woman and wounding several others.

President Donald Trump actually wobbled in his initial response, refusing to condemn the guilty outright and claiming both sides (racists and counter-racists) were equally guilty!

The question I would like to explore is, should any country allow racist demonstrations? After all, these demonstrations invariably invoke hate or at least negative feelings for minority races.

And that’s another thing we must notice ― they are never by the minorities themselves but rather by the dominant, majority race towards them.

As we have seen, these demos are quite volatile and it is not difficult for hostilities to spill over into aggression. However, is it a violation of civil rights if we curtail freedom of expression?

Before we answer that question, we should look at the major players behind the “Unite The Right” demos in Charlottesville.

These groups have had long histories of racism and worse, violence. The most famous of these are the Neo Nazis. They are an outgrowth of the American Nazi party which was founded, very surprisingly, in 1959!

It goes without saying that they idolise Adolf Hitler and the Third Reich. During the Charlottesville demos, their Sieg Heil salutes were the most shocking to watch.

Next, we have the Ku Klux Klan or more famously known as the KKK. The KKK are the oldest far right group in the USA and even from those times, were famous for lighting crosses and lynching Afro-Americans who were at the time newly freed slaves.

Of course, like any organisation of hate, they could not contain themselves to just one group of victims. They expanded their “repertoire” to include Jews, immigrants, gays and even for a short spell, Catholics!

Of course, their Christian rhetoric was just a ruse. No true Christian group would ever ally themselves with them any more than Muslims would ally themselves to ISIS!

There are also other groups loosely associated with the above. For example, a slew of internet-based hate mongers who spread malicious information about minority groups.

While they don’t necessarily promote violence, they do promote hate. The campaign against Muslim women in headscarves, for example, by catcalling them and encouraging them to leave America, is clearly a campaign of racist intimidation.

So this brings us back to the question ― are racist demonstrations like this one okay? Let us first remove violence out of the equation. If “Unite The Right” did not involve guns and no violent attacks were made, should they be allowed?

An easy response would be “absolutely not” but playing the devil’s advocate here, we should ask, “If we do not allow for these racists to demonstrate, would their hate magically disappear?” Unlikely. They would still have the same frustrations which led to them being disgruntled in the first place. Worse still, without any outlet for such frustrations, the violence may actually be magnified and be unleashed randomly somewhere anyway.

Very interestingly, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) which campaigned for “Unite The Right” to be allowed to demonstrate, is seriously reconsidering its policies after the Charlottesville tragedy. What can be the outcome of this?

Perhaps it would be best if the left, the right and the centre can sit down and air their grievances, it would go a long way to diffusing tensions all round.

