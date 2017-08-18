How I got high on ‘Breaking Bad’

AUGUST 18 ― I am notorious for getting into a series long after everyone else.

I started on Frasier circa 1996, three years after it actually began (as I considered it a betrayal to my beloved Cheers!) and yet 20 years later, I can still watch a rerun and laugh my head off, despite having watched it countless times before.

It is the same with Breaking Bad. Although I had heard about the series for a few years now, I had not made any effort to get the DVDs. It was only through a free month of Netflix that I had access to it.

If I was asked whether I would recommend the series to anyone, I would not hesitate for a second. Of course I would but for what reason?

For sheer entertainment value? Yes, it was pure joy to ingest the storyline but what really got me going was the sheer philosophical depth.

I was amazed at how deep philosophical ideas were fielded and discussed while the actors were doing their thing. If only teaching philosophy in schools were as easy.

Before I comment on Breaking Bad proper, I think it’s fair to assume that there will be spoiler alerts in the paragraphs below.

The show ended nearly five years ago so this should not really upset anyone. Besides, it is a layered show. Even after watching it once and knowing how it ends, you would still want to watch it again to contemplate its questions.

At the centre of the show is Walter White, played to perfection by Bryan Cranston.

Walter was living the mundane life of a high school chemistry teacher and carwash attendant (reflecting the dismal economy of the 2008 global recession) when he was suddenly struck with the news ― he has inoperable lung cancer.

His financial situation being what it is, he worries for his family’s future. He then gets the idea that the way out of this financial hole is through dealing drugs.

His brother-in-law Hank, who works in the Drug Enforcement Agency, takes him on a ride-along during which he sees how he himself can be a drug dealer.

Not just any drug dealer but the best “cook.” Through his chemistry genius, Walter was able to produce the purest methamphetamine.

If that was all there was to the series, it would have been average at best. Walter’s complex family relationship was the other vital component that made this series a success.

He had a solid relationship with his wife Skyler but his drug-related activities necessitates so much shady behaviour that it erodes that relationship.

Ultimately, things change between them forever. He has a son who suffers from cerebral palsy and the boy’s love and loyalty for his father is very endearing.

So much so, in fact, that when he thought his father had done something irrevocably evil, it tore him up inside.

There is also Skyler’s sister Marie and her husband Hank. While one would expect to root for Walter and hate Hank, it is not that simple.

There is a genuine brotherly love between Hank and Walter although they are only in-laws. Hank actually offers to help out with Walter’s medical bills and later on, when Hank gets shot and needs medical treatment, Walter pays for his medical bills (with his drug money, you guessed it).

Perhaps the most difficult thing to stomach is Walter White’s own descent into evil. The writers made him such a good person that this was like little knives being stuck into us.

Walter, we must not forget, was dying and that made him re-evaluate everything in his life.

But we comforted ourselves by thinking that this was all in the interest of Walter’s family. Until of course we understood that he had already reached that goal. So what was it all for? I won’t ruin that for you.

After binge watching Breaking Bad in just over a week, I am now suffering withdrawal symptoms.

I am almost afraid to watch its spin-off, Better Call Saul, in case it disappoints me.

For those of you who wish to enjoy a good story with some deep philosophy, I cannot recommend Breaking Bad enough.

