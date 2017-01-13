How Faiz Subri’s victory brought out some negativity

Farouk A. Peru is a human being in the world. That is where his discourse begins and ends. His thought systems may be found at www.farouk.name and he tweets @farouk_a_peru.

JANUARY 13 ― I will be damningly honest ― I had not even heard of the Puskas award before Faiz Subry’s victory this week.

Suddenly and out of nowhere, the word Puskas was all over social media. My curiousity was still not piqued as I tend to focus more on politics, economics and religion.

Then the news emerged that person who won the Puskas award was a Malaysian, one Mohamed Faiz Subri.

A sense of national pride washed over me just then and as soon as I arrived at a wifi hotspot, I made a cyber beeline for the YouTube video. Faiz’s goal was astounding. The angle of his spin on the free kick was so acute that the ball’s curve was extremely sharp.

Even the fictional Bend It Like Beckham (where the eponymous “bend” refers to an approximately similar kick) did not dare go that far! Faiz deserved to win.

I must confess I had lost heart with football for over 20 years. When I was growing up, I was a fan of both Malaysian and English football. I was a big supporter of Kedah for years.

Even though I am not a Kedahan, my father worked there for a number of years and I fell in love with Alor Setar. I rooted for Kedah and it so happened, for three years, they were in the Malaysia Cup final although they lost each time to Kuala Lumpur. I still remember all the players’ names.

However, my interest in football waned during my first years in England. Being a student forced into austerity, I could hardly afford to keep up with the English premier league.

Although the stadium was literally down the road from my student accomodation, I could not afford to go to matches. Even the terrestrial (read: non satellite) channels did not show much football! Football was fast becoming a rich man’s game and it is even more pronounced 20 years on.

Faiz Subri’s victory comes at a time when Malaysian football has not performed up to the mark for years. I remember our Merdeka Cups when other teams feared our strikeforce but that is no longer the case.

However, despite that victory ― and it is a major one, Faiz is now the best goal scorer in the world ― there are those who choose to see the little flaws in the whole episode. I observed a few things which emerged from social media:

Faiz began his acceptance speech with an Assalamu alaikum (peace be upon you) and an Alhamdulillah (praising and thanking God). Apparently, he should not have brought religion into football. We do not know that he did.

Perhaps he was just wishing peace to everyone there and expressing thankfulness to God for his success. There was no ill-intent there, as far as I can see.

Next, him not wearing the national costume. Perhaps he did not want to stand out in a crowd at a black tie event. While wearing the baju Melayu would have certainly shown our unique dress, anyone who did not know where Malaysia is on the map would easily be able to look it up on the map.

Perhaps the most poisonous attack against Faiz was the one on his inept English. The poor young man was obviously very nervous as he was trying to locate his speech on his smart phone.

He then proceeded to deliver his acceptance speech in rather subpar English. Social media was aghast and lamentations were made about the state of our national proficiency in the language.

But really, timing is everything. We can think about the state of our English anytime. Here was a moment when a Malaysian managed to become world renowned and was celebrated by the footballing elite (as his selfies would undoubtedly attest!). Why not just let the young man have his moment?

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.