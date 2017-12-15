How casual racism escalates and how to eradicate it

DECEMBER 15 ― I was rather shocked this week when I saw a tweet by an up and coming Malaysian star which used the universally unacceptable “n” word.

I must be fair ― she did not use it maliciously. She wanted to copy the hairstyle ordinarily worn by folks of such ethnicity.

I surmise that she used that word to denote a sense of coolness but failed to realise that the word, when used by people of other ethnicities, would not be taken so well!

This is the problem with language. Words invoke emotions and often the same word would invoke different types of emotions in different people.

In Malaysia, racism is far more tolerated than it is in the West. This is not to say that racism does not exist in the West.

In the era of Trump’s America, it is actually on the rise but it is not as nonchalant as it is Malaysia. A casual utterance of keling would not invoke as much outrage as the “n” word ― by both the actual victims or their friends.

Is this a good or bad thing? I would say that it is a bad thing because casual racism is still racism.

I have been poked with the keling word during my schooldays due to my Indian looks and heritage but often times, it was without malice.

These days when I get called that, it is by my critics and the hate is pretty obvious.

For Malaysian children, I suggest a programme of radical counter racism to ensure that no seeds of that attitude takes root in them.

It is not enough that our Pendidikan Moral or Alam dan Manusia teaches keharmonian antara kaum in a very rose tinted, idealistic way or in a manner filled with platitudes.

The aforementioned insults, in such a programme, would be highlighted and children told that they must never use such racial jibes on their friends lest they cause hurt.

Children are a lot more open to compassion than we give them credit for.

I suggest that Malaysian schools actually have racial harmonisation programmes. Beginning with the study of languages. Apart from the usual formal study of languages, we need a less formal version for practical use.

We do not need to become literary scholars!

All we need to do is learn a few phrases a week. Be sure to actually speak it with our friends who are natives of that language.

We also do not need formal or written knowledge of these languages. That is not what happens at the mamak or kedai kopi. We simply need to know what daily communication is like.

We also need courses to learn how each community lives. While I am very grateful that my non-Malay friends take great care in ensuring that I do not accidentally consume pork (even to the point of excluding pork from the menu altogether which makes me very uncomfortable!), I feel that the same respect is not given to Hindus who do not consume beef and even less to vegans.

While a Hindu may choose to ignore the rule, it is his prerogative to do so and he should be consulted beforehand.

Similarly, vegans may find their stir fried mixed vegetables containing shrimp and careless Malaysians saying “Aiyah, small only what!” not acceptable.

In order to live harmoniously, we do not need to become homogenous at all. Rather we simply need to appreciate each culture and their do’s and don’ts.

It is important that we do this fairly and across the board. Giving emphasis to any particular culture over another will simply further the evils of racism.

