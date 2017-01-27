Fortieth anniversary of ‘Saturday Night Fever’ — A true cultural phenomenon

JANUARY 27 — Believe it or not, my first experience of Saturday Night Fever (henceforth, SNF) was when I was only a year old in 1977.

Perhaps the cinemas were lax about toddlers being dragged along by their parents to watch what is now a 18 rated film (the most risqué by UK standards), I don’t really know.

All I do know is, for years afterwards, I thought the pivotal scene where one of the protagonist’s best friends died took place in a large building. It had not. It was on the Brooklyn Bridge. He fell off it and drowned.

It was only in 1992 when I first the watched the movie in full. I say in full but I should add that it was on RTM and was a fairly butchered version but even so I was quite taken by the story.

It was only around six years later, on a cold winter’s night in Leicester, UK that I finally watched the whole movie. It was on TV and being an undergrad with little funds and even less space, I did not go hunting for the video cassette. There were no DVDs back then, let alone video downloads.

What made SNF such a cultural phenomenon? Forty years on and it still does not seem to be dated even though the world it was set in has long since gone.

To me, the answer lies in what SNF captured. No, not the dancing but rather the human story behind it. Tony Manero, the protagonist famously played by John Travolta, was a working class hero.

During the week, he worked in a hardware shop, a total persona non grata. But on Saturday nights, in 2001 nightclub (supposedly futuristic but now seems like ancient history to us in 2017!), Tony was the king of the dance floor.

The portrayal of Tony was so incisive that it captured the tender, vulnerable side of him as well as his distasteful machismo.

Yes, he was the king of the dance floor and women worshipped him. He and his friends had a more than callous attitude to them as well, treating them as sexual playthings.

However, Tony did have a soft spot for Annette who was also after him. Although he did not love her, he did not want her to be used by the others.

Apart from that, Tony had a true passion for dancing. It was not simply a means to popularity. He actually practised his craft and even devised his own moves. The woman he eventually partnered up with, Stephanie, was a serious dancer and even she admitted his expertise in the field, despite only being 19.

Tony’s family relationships were also very relatable. His father resented being out of work and his mother was emotionally reliant on the fact that his brother, Frank Jr, was a priest.

When Frank Jr quit, there was a big family upheaval. His family blamed Tony for being a bad influence but even so, they could not poison the brothers’ relationship. Their closeness was extremely touching.

Apart from Tony himself, seeing his circle of friends and their world was a moving experience. These were men who were not done with being boys who were having their first taste of the real world. They were decidedly immature, almost infantile in their selfishness but one had to appreciate they came from difficult backgrounds where only gratification seemed to be the logical conclusion to everything.

The aforementioned friend who died (or may have committed suicide, there is still debate about that on IMDb!) had just impregnated his girlfriend and was obsessively trying to obtain moral justification for an abortion or failing that, was planning to marry her.

Tony was very concerned about him but his own problems had made him neglect that friend until it was too late.

Of course, one could easily say that the production value of SNF, to say nothing of its soundtrack (which many say is the best soundtrack of all time), was the reason behind its cult status. Or perhaps the star turn of John Travolta who was already a star thanks to a sitcom which made him a heart throb.

I would not disagree but I do not believe that those traits are what made it timeless. Rather, it was its portrayal of these characters. How it made us relate to them and feel connected to their stories. That is why, 40 years on, SNF remains as fresh as ever.

