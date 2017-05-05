Ethical issues surrounding a universal healthcare system

Farouk A. Peru is a human being in the world. That is where his discourse begins and ends. His thought systems may be found at www.farouk.name and he tweets @farouk_a_peru.

MAY 5 — For the first seven years of my stay in the UK, I did not know much about the National Health Service (NHS).

I knew it existed, of course, but nothing more. Then in 2003 I was taken by ambulance to a (NHS) hospital for outpatient treatment after an accident. They were so efficient and effective that I was home in a couple of hours recuperating and more importantly, I did not have to pay a single penny which was doubly impressive.

That was my first experience with the NHS.

I was not one for doctors even when experiencing a protracted illness so I did not go back to the NHS till a decade later in 2013, this time for life-saving surgery.

I was in the Accidents and Emergency unit for nearly a week.

Once again, the treatment was first class. I was given a very comfortable room and “hospital food” was not a pejorative in my case. And although I knew in my heart that I did not have to pay, I also had this deep incredulous feeling that this all cannot be free!

Since 2013, I have been going regularly to various branches of the NHS. The service, if one goes at certain hours, has also been very quick. I did not have any long waiting times at all.

In four years, only a handful of times did I find myself exasperated by waiting times. My consultations, with specialist doctors and clinicians, and my medicines have all been free. This is the NHS.

While native Brits complain about it all the time, an immigrant raised on PJ’s private clinics and their exorbitant charges would consider himself in medical heaven!

Of course the cost of universal health care is staggering. The NHS runs on a budget of £135 billion (RM754.9 billion)! It has been running since July 5, 1948 and although attempts have been made to privatise the NHS and levy charges for various services, they have generally been ill fated.

Of course, no British politician, however conservative (read: capitalistic) they might be, would dare trifle with the sacred cow of British healthcare. To do so would be to invite political disaster at the next general elections.

Yes, universal health care I reckon is the backbone of a nation. After all, without health, how can we function at all?

However, there is no denying that a universal health service has staggering costs and the cost rises every year. What really boggles my mind is how careless the clients of NHS (i.e. the residents of UK and EU) can be.

Take for example the cardiology branch of the NHS. Doctors tell me that many of the patients are smokers and alcoholics. The chances of heart disease is somewhat reduced if one does not smoke nor indulges excessively in alcohol consumption.

Heart related surgeries have long waiting lists in the NHS and sadly, some patients do not get their surgeries in time. People have therefore asked the question, is it fair that patients with detrimental habits be given the same waiting times as those who do not?

These are the ethical questions which arise with the NHS. Even its seemingly unlimited resources can seem scarce when it comes to procedures like cardiac surgeries.

Another behaviour which comes with free healthcare is that some people take it for granted. I visit various clinics for check-ups and it is not uncommon to see patients “forget” to turn up for appointments.

Of course, mitigating circumstances exist but cancellations are only a phone call away. According to the doctors, it is due to a lackadaisical attitude. I wonder, if they had to actually pay for the services they need, would they be so lax? I doubt it.

These are the issues which we need to think about. Free and universal healthcare saves lives but can we prevent people from unhealthy attitudes? That remains a problem.

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.