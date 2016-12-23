Alternative ways to celebrate Christmas

Farouk A. Peru is a human being in the world. That is where his discourse begins and ends. His thought systems may be found at www.farouk.name and he tweets @farouk_a_peru.

DECEMBER 23 ― I love the Christmas season very much. It is a great time because, for people who practise gift giving, one must actually think about the present one gets for friends and family.

For a present to be meaningful, one must think about what the friend or family member wants and that in turn requires that one knows and appreciates the person. That’s very beautiful to me.

Then, on the day itself, we have a great Christmas lunch ― turkey, roast potatoes, parsnips, Christmas pudding ― after which I doze off in front of the heater (no one has actual fireplaces anymore!).

But while this is a beautiful experience, for the last few years, it has occurred to me that Christmas has become rather materialistic.

I like to take note of when the Christmas sales campaign begins every year and this year it began in late October, almost two months before the actual date!

The campaign was for the toy sales of a very famous series and after checking online for the prices (which was cleverly not given in the TV commercials), I found that parents would have a serious hole in their Christmas pockets if they gave way to their impressionable children’s demands.

This, to me, is not what Christmas should be about. I am not a Christian and so I hope my fellow human beings who are do not mind that I opine about their holiday.

In the UK anyway, Christmas has long ceased to be a religious holiday for most. Yes, of course there are church services but for most people, it has become all about the feasting and the “haul” (a relatively new term connoting the multiple things one collects in a particular exercise). I believe this is not the true meaning of Christmas and I have Christian friends who agree.

So what can we do to have a less materialistic and indulgent Christmas? I say, for a start, we need to be more compassionate to animals.

After adopting veganism for more nearly a year now (with occasional milk or eggs included for my so-called “B12” needs!), I say the ultimate sacrifice would be to let the turkeys live!

There is a commercial which shows how a particular company allows the turkeys to roam about and eat fresh fruit but at the end of it, the staff members have one for their Christmas party!

That doesn’t feel like the Christmas spirit to me. I would think more if the turkeys were released into the wild.

Another thing to consider is to see if the recipients of your expensive gifts would actually sign them over to the less fortunate. Rather than enjoying a PS4 for themselves, they would rather give it to a child who could never hope to get one from his own parents.

It would take a special child indeed to reliquish countless hours of enjoyment just so a complete stranger could be happy. However, think about it like this, if your child actually does do this, you can be sure that you’ve raised him or her right.

Finally, I would like to mention a very special group called the Children of Adam. They get together every Sunday with no exception.

Christmas being on Sunday this year would not deter them but may indeed bring more volunteers over. They get together to feed the homeless and offer them clothing and blankets.

In the cold season, this is more than just kindness, it is actually life saving. To me, this captures the true meaning of Christmas. For the people who do this, their own Christmas dinner once they are done serving others must surely taste more delicious and satisfying.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.