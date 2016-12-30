A milestone for the ‘Star Wars’ generation

DECEMBER 30 ― When I heard about Carrie Fisher’s heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles, I steeled myself for the worst.

I am not a pessimist by nature but somehow, this year has been a series of “sliced bread falling butter side down” scenarios. David Bowie, Prince, George Michael and now, Carrie Fisher have left us, prompting endless complaints by social media commentators about this ignominious year.

Carrie Fisher was an icon (or even poster girl!) for the Star Wars generation ― a demographic of geekdom to which I proudly belong. With her death, we have now come to a new era for my generation and I feel this should be at least eulogised.

I first watched Star Wars (Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back) in 1980. My father took me along with a few cousins, one of whom asked him for the iconic At-At (the camel-resembling contraption that was probably inspired by the historical Trojan horse). Even back then, it was ridiculously expensive.

Over the subsequent years of my primary school, I got to know the original Star Wars trilogy fairly well. I watched them on VHS and once, even on laser disc! Though that was a far more lucid experience, the medium never really caught on for some reason.

In secondary school, my Star Wars experience only deepened when I became acquainted with the role-playing gaming (RPG) side of the phenomenon.

For the first time, I was able to actually read about the universe with whom I was merely acquainted before. I learnt about the history of the principal characters, the various devices and vehicles they used, the story of the empire and the rebellion and perhaps most captivatingly, the Force.

There was something about the Force which resonated deeply with me and the Star Wars generation. I guess one could even say it was a religious experience.

The Force represented something metaphysical and the Star Wars saga encouched it with the narrative of the underdog good versus and all powerful evil. It was a narrative that has been told and retold throughout human history.

Although I eventually lost my obsession with the Star Wars universe, I still maintained an interest in it and in 1997 when the original trilogy was re-released, I dutifully went to see it.

To my surprise, the CGI enhancements diminished my enjoyment. Although I did not know how to put it into words at the time, I now realise that it was due to Star Wars leaving its 70s and 80s zeitgeist and thus losing its authenticity somewhat.

This disappointment did not stop me, however, from watching the prequel trilogy in 1999. Although the first prequel, The Phantom Menace, was incredibly disappointing, once again duty compelled me to watch the subsequent prequels.

George Lucas made such a departure from the style of the original trilogy and imbued the prequels with a decidedly childish feel. The poor scripting and overuse of CGI left a rather distasteful mark on the saga.

This is not just me being whiny and pretentious either. Scores of fans of my generation felt let down by the prequels. I could not stomach watching another Star Wars movie for 10 years after the final prequel, Revenge of the Sith.

Finally, in 2015, when The Force Awakens came to cinema, I persuaded myself to go and found it a pleasant distraction rather than a mind-blowing resurrection of the saga.

It was, after all, not offering a new storyline but rather reworked, albeit on a grander scale, the original trilogy. But one thing really resonated with me and that was seeing Han Solo and Princess Leia again.

After a hiatus of 32 years, it felt very nostalgic indeed. Of course they were not at the forefront of the story but they played strong supporting roles. I was looking forward to the subsequent episodes.

But Carrie Fisher died. It was not a shock when one considered her fast paced lifestyle which she was decidedly blasé about. It was not even about how the next movies would have to be modified.

Rather, it was about how we, the Star Wars generation, are entering a new era in our lives. After decades of fandom, we are now witnessing our heroes of the original trilogy entering the last phases of their lives and thus, we are entering the middle phases of our own. With the passing of Carrie Fisher, an existential nerve has been touched.

Rest in peace, Princess Leia.

