Prisoners of our data

MARCH 21 — As I’ve said before Malaysians have a lack of appreciation of the importance of data security.

The notion that our personal data is floating around in various repositories to be sold and used for questionable purposes doesn’t scare enough Malaysians.

It should.

The importance of keeping our personal data private and secure should really be common sense by now. It’s not exactly a secret that social media platforms and various apps as well as websites collect user data all the time.

Terms and conditions are stated plainly and yet the average user clicks without knowing what exactly they’re agreeing to.

Still it’s not enough to try and educate the general populace because the reality is that technology understanding and adoption differs from person to person.

What might seem like the simplest thing to some people is hard for other despite multiple explanations.

For some people even pasting a bit of code into a webform feels intimidating and I wonder if this is something technology companies exploit - burying questionable usage of personal data in mounds of text.

Individual responsibility is important but so is sufficient regulation. What Facebook did in allowing the mining of personal data is technically not illegal but is certainly unethical.

That’s what businesses exploit—that thin grey line where they can do something morally indefensible and yet hard to punish.

Because users had unknowingly signed away their rights to their own data without fully understanding just what it might be used for.

It’s not enough to state that companies must “inform” users their data is being collected and shipped off to third-parties. The sale and collection of personal data for profit and unacceptable usage (manipulating elections, anyone?) needs to be banned outright.

There also has to be limitations to how much data can be collected and better standards on storage and security, with measures taken to protect users’ data.

If we can insist technology imported into this country meets certain specifications, why can’t we insist on that for Internet technology?

It’s not about over-regulation to the point it stifles innovation; it’s about promoting security and users’ rights to privacy.

The time has come for users to take back control of their data before it becomes the chains that leave us forever beholden to big technology companies.

