Of Korean boybands and the Malaysian aversion to work

Erna tweets too much on @ernamh. Angry Sabah native, slave to her dog/cat and blogs at ernamahyuni.com

AUGUST 16 — I get some odd writing requests sometimes; a couple of weeks ago, a friend needed a last-minute write-up about a Korean reality show.

The show? Produce 101, where 101 hopefuls are evaluated week after week and whittled down to a final 11 to form a new K-Pop band.

What I did not expect to be left with was an insatiable curiosity about the after-show fates of the contestants and a mild obsession with the band Nu'est.

There's no denying that reality shows are, at their very heart, exploitative. Produce 101 had no qualms about taking the pain and insecurities of its contestants and editing them into an entertaining narrative calculated to pull at viewers' heartstrings and wallets.

Kang Dongho of the band Nu'est experienced a career resurgence (along with his bandmates) by appearing on ‘Produce 101’. — YouTube/Mnet screenshotWhat the show also showcased was something that resonated with South Korea's national work ethos, a reflection of the country's reputation and societal expectations for hard work.

Even Produce 101 contestants weren't spared from that as episodes showcased how hard the participants worked to fulfil their dream, missing sleep and enduring hours of training as well as learning difficult choreography.

A repeated narrative in the show was one where an underdog or under-skilled participant would surprise everyone with a stellar performance after putting in long hours to perfect the challenging routines.

Remember the group I mentioned, Nu'est? Four of its five members had also joined the competition despite already being in an established group. Despite a promising debut, the next six years saw them struggling even to fill up 100-seat fan meetings.

Nu'est's boys were shown tearing up, confessing their disappointment and feelings of failure, knowing this could very well be their last chance. Thanks to the show, the band is now seeing a success they'd never experienced before, with their old albums and singles now in the top 10 of South Korea's music and entertainment charts.

Produce 101 and Nu'est's success stories are the equivalent of modern Korean fairytales: work hard, persevere and you'll reap the rewards.

Contrast that with the Malaysian narrative where working hard is not exactly ingrained into the national psyche. Why work hard when we can hire cheap labour, for instance? Just hire a Filipino, Cambodian, Indonesian to carry our kids, cook our food, clean our streets while we excel at our national pastime: eating.

Why work at being a regional education hub, when we can instead create fake colleges and use them as human trafficking fronts? Who cares about the Bangladeshis who we force into indentured labour while making them pay for the privilege?

I'm bringing this up because I still hear Malaysians using South Korea as an example of a country that succeeds despite putting its native language first. What these Malaysians forget to mention is the homogenity of its population (so much so that mixed-race individuals are often shunned or bullied) as well as its work ethic.

Malaysians just don't like working. Before someone goes “not all Malaysians”, let's be real. We have a national culture of loving shortcuts. It wasn't too long ago when Malaysian credit cards were blacklisted thanks to our reputation for stealing credit card numbers.

Don't get me started with the well-meaning but slightly delusional people who keep trying to make the Rukunegara a part of the Constitution.

Trying to make good behaviour and patriotism, as well as belief in God coded into law is small-minded and scarily authoritarian.

We are missing a sense of ethics, but making it law won't fix that. The Malaysian allergy to ethics is a problem, partly because we refuse to accept it exists.

And we also have this troubling tendency of shooting the messenger ― pointing out our issues means being labelled unpatriotic/unloyal/a candidate for emigration.

What do we value, then? We value obedience. We value wealth. We value submissiveness.

Look at our popular local dramas ― the most popular ones seem to be about submissive, beautiful, conservatively-dressed women turning cheating louts into model husbands.

On the other hand, Korean crime dramas often involve plots where government corruption is exposed and tackled by well-meaning individuals. It's pretty obvious we're never going to see the equivalent of those Korean dramas being shot in Malaysia without people probably getting jailed for attempting them.

Don't get me wrong ― there's plenty wrong with South Korea too. The overworking, the sexism and misogyny, the obsession with physical attributes. Yet with all its problems, South Korea defines what it means to be both First World and Asian while we languish, mired by ridiculous squabbles and a disregard for ethics.

While I wait for Malaysians to start growing a conscience, I'll be watching way too many Nu'est videos and rewatching Produce 101. Because, as the Koreans have discovered, hard work can be surprisingly sexy.

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.