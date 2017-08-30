Maybe our spectacular bumbling is a good thing

AUGUST 30 ― It's a little sad that Malaysian athletes are doing so well at the SEA Games in the midst of some spectacular organisational snafus.

Our neighbours (so petty!) are serving us the snark with various editorials and social media posts. Though let's be fair, we had it coming.

Is there a bright side to all this? There could be if we really, really squint.

The reality is that we probably went into the SEA Games with a little too much confidence.

Malaysians are a funny paradox; we are super-whiny and yet, we can also be a little overly optimistic about good outcomes.

Yes, we have more train lines now. More, better hotels. Yet we still had an incidence of food poisoning, a bus accident, and an online ticket sales provider unable to meet sales requirements.

We shall not go into all those flag incidents because frankly, I've just stopped keeping tally of those.

We still have yet to fix that tricky issue of procurement; there is a lack of transparency and accountability. It's unacceptable for a ticketing sales provider to notify the Games organisers it was unable to deliver on the day before ticket sales start for a major event.

If that happened in another country, that company would be blackballed and publicly shamed. Here? Well, I doubt the incident will hit its bottomline by much.

It's something that Malaysia lacks ― a sense of the bigger picture and forward thinking. We have too few people with that over-rated trait called a “sense of urgency.” Also what I think propels Malaysians to drive like idiots.

Doing things fast and cheap shouldn't be prioritised over doing something properly. The failure to procure reliable, first-class vendors is problematic and isn't just isolated to the SEA Games.

Maybe this public embarrassment might spur better accountability measures and tighter rein on vendor selection for any event, big or small.

Until then, dear Malaysians, just bear with the insults and jeering from our neighbours and quit being defensive. We screwed up. We could have done better.

Our athletes, all the SEA Games athletes deserved much better. So let's figure out just how we can make that happen next time... and expect the flag jokes to go on for a long, long time.

