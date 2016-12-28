It takes courage to hope

DECEMBER 28 — Alfonso Cuaron’s Children of Men is not easy to watch, but it is worth it.

Some might fixate on the bleakness of the film’s premise — a world without babies, with a refugee crisis too similar to this current age — but the underlying message of Children is hope. Hope propels the main characters onward, despite trials and tragedy.

Reading an interview Cuaron did with Vulture, a few quotes stood out. Specifically, ones regarding hope.

“The hope is something you create...You live by hoping and then you create that change,” he said.

Hope for him was not something passive, not something you waited for someone or something to provide.

“Hope is trying to change your present for a better world,” Cuaron said. A definition of hope sorely needed in a time where we look too much for it in others and give it up when it can be found, if we would but seek it.

I am tired of the wearying rhetoric blaming this year for tragedy. Much of the pain was not brought by 2016 itself but was a culmination of forces that led to certain events. Syria’s civil strife, for instance, has been going on for years but it has taken this long to truly enter the consciousness of some people.

Many of the famous who died this year were ill, or who had ailments few knew about. Alan Rickman hid his cancer, as did David Bowie. Prince likewise hid his addiction to prescription meds.

Each year, each month, each day, minute, second brings potential for both pain and joy.

Whether we realise it or not, truly living is a choice. One born of hope — a hope for better days or better times or even, for some people, just a promise of a day where they feel less of the pain and more of the joy.

Cuaron also said to Vulture that while he was pessimistic about the present, he was still very optimistic about the future.

A friend used to say to me when times were bad that heck, it could be worse.

I’d rather say it could be better. And hoping for that “better” means action and not just wishful, magical thinking.

So my wish for you this coming year is that you forget what year it is but remember this: the time for hope is now. For hope is action and not mere feeling. May you and I always find reason and courage for hope. Happy New Year.

