How to use social media and not get arrested

MARCH 28 — My old childhood nemesis, sinusitis, has returned which means I am currently spending most of my time trying not to suffocate on green snot.

Which leaves me with no energy to do much besides staying in bed and annoying people on social media. Basically it’s 90 per cent of the time now instead of the usual 80 per cent. That gave me plenty of time to ponder the new “fake news” legislation that was proposed recently.

Of course we have plenty of people already saying, “Aiya, don’t worrylah, won’t affect us one. Use common sense OK already.”

As evidenced by the number of people who get mad at me just from reading my column headlines I don’t think common sense is all that common.

Since obviously I am not in jail and have so far not been threatened with arrest, here are a few common sense tips I feel I should share. So at least I can say, “I told you so, right?” And reshare the link to my column.

1. Just never mention royalty. Just don’t.

Lese majeste is a thing. If you want to insult a member of royalty in public and not get arrested move to, maybe, Britain? (Though the Bangsar set would probably call it returning to the Motherland.)

2. Learn to “unmensi”

“Unmensi” is local Twitter slang for mentioning someone without actually naming them. Oblique references are your friend. You can’t be hauled up for vaguely mentioning no one in particular. It will lead to hilarious court proceedings if anyone actually tries, though.

3. Think before you RT

Don’t just hit share without really knowing what you’re sharing. After all a former French presidential candidate got called out for retweeting incendiary material. Also that disclaimer people put on their Twitter accounts ― “RTs do not mean endorsement” ― is BS.

4. Verify your sources

Just because you agree with a social media post doesn’t mean it’s true. I have had to block so many questionable social media pages and accounts because I have idiot friends who will insist on sharing stuff from the likes of Naturalnews and Russia Today. Please, don’t be that idiot.

5. Remember people are watching

People often forget that with a little snooping others can figure out what posts they like. Believe me, you will be judged for them. On Twitter especially it is a common phenomenon that the more holier-than-thou a random commenter acts, the more likely he has liked at least 10 porn Tweets or follows at least a porn star or two.

When in doubt, just share cat pictures. If you ever feel the need to tweet something questionable it might be kitty photo time. And that is how you lower your chances of getting arrested. Or at least distract whoever is monitoring your social media account with cat photos while you book a plane ticket to, I don’t know, Guam? Don’t forget to send me a postcard.

