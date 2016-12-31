Why the need for segregated buses

DECEMBER 31 ― TransMalaya Ekspres’ gender segregation policy for its express buses is a facile attempt at resolving sexual harassment problems.

The policy mandates that women sit on the right and men on the left of the bus, unless they are married or are family members and can then sit together, which is really moral policing disguised as a safety concern.

This was evident when KRZ Management Sdn Bhd, the company that manages the TransMalaya fleet, says customers who insist on being seated together will be given the front seats so that they “can keep an eye on them”, as if monitoring public displays of affection is more important than paying attention to the road.

The Malaysian bus company’s gender segregation policy mimics segregated public buses in Israel that had served ultra-Orthodox Jews for 14 years, where it was compulsory for women to sit at the back of the bus until Israel’s Supreme Court ruled in 2011 that forced segregated buses were illegal in principle. Despite the ruling, there is still cultural pressure for women to board buses from the back.

Why is a Malaysian company following an ultra-Orthodox Jewish custom?

Gender segregation is problematic because it doesn’t tackle the root cause of sexual crimes and prevents women from fully participating in the public sphere.

It’s a bit like telling women to stay home and not go out late at night to avoid sex attacks. Women’s freedom of movement should not be limited for the sake of their so-called safety. It’s the perpetrators (who are most likely men) who should be controlled and restricted.

Having said that, seating women on the right is slightly better than putting women in the rear of the bus, although KRZ Management’s rationale that women be seated on the right so that the driver can check on them through the rear view window is rather peculiar.

Surely it’s the male passengers who need more scrutiny as they’re the ones more likely to do things like flashing. And the driver really should be keeping his or her eyes on the road.

If KRZ Management genuinely wanted to resolve sexual harassment incidents, it should have a mechanism enabling passengers to complain to the bus conductor, after which the harasser can be moved to the back or booted off the bus at the next stop.

Announcements can even be made throughout the journey that male passengers will be monitored closely and that sexual harassers will be kicked off the bus.

Of course, giving women the option of sitting together with another female passenger is very welcome (because manspreading is extremely annoying). KRZ Management should have advertised that female passengers have the option of requesting for seats beside another woman.

Instead, they turn it into a blanket policy, ignoring unmarried couples and friends who want to sit together. What could have been a great opportunity for single female travellers to exercise their choice has now become backward moral policing.

KTM Berhad (KTMB) introduced women-only coaches in its commuter train service since 2010, but men still enter such carriages. KTMB couldn’t afford to continue placing auxiliary police officers on board the trains.

There are women-only transport in other countries, like Brazil (same problem as Malaysia with men not respecting women-only carriages), Japan (station officials usher away men who try to enter female-only carriages), and Indonesia (scrapped after seven months as female-only carriages were largely empty during rush hour) among others. The UK’s Metropolitan Railway had introduced “Ladies Only” compartments in 1874, but they were officially abolished in 1977.

So it appears that women-only transport only works if there are officials at hand to enforce the rules.

The question is ― if the authorities must be present to enforce the rules of segregation, then why can’t these same officers act on complaints of harassment in “normal”, unsegregated transport?

It’s not difficult to reduce sex attacks in modes of transport like trains, buses or even planes.

We just need to deal with the fact that women should not have to be put away from men in order to protect them.

