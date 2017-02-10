The KL mayor should be elected

Boo Su-Lyn is a feminist who loves reading fiction. She tweets at @boosulyn.

FEBRUARY10 ― Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor made a rather preposterous suggestion to annex Penang, Langkawi, Tioman and parts of Malacca into the Federal Territories, citing the rather vague reason of addressing high living costs.

Rising property prices aren’t an issue in Penang alone; Kuala Lumpur, which is part of the Federal Territories, suffers the same problem.

A report I wrote back in 2013 on the “homeless generation“ found that the average price of a condominium unit in the Klang Valley then was RM500,000, which meant one would have to earn at least RM10,000 a month to afford such properties.

Almost four years later, I’m sure property prices have increased tremendously while our wages in the cities remain stagnant. I myself could only afford to buy a small 15-year-old sub sale apartment in Subang Jaya in 2015 for RM350,000. I can only dream about buying a house in Taman Tun, where I grew up.

Besides skyrocketing property prices, KL residents also have to contend with toll hikes and food and drink prices that never seem to stop going up. The fragmented public transport system needs much improvement and we still don’t feel safe on our streets.

So how has putting KL under the direct control of the federal government helped residents? And Tengku Adnan has the gall to suggest expanding the Federal Territories.

DBKL’s budget has been increasing over the past few years from RM2.63 billion in 2015 to RM2.87 billion this year. But we KL residents don’t know how the money, our money, was spent. DBKL’s budget is not debated by the people or presented to them.

When government officials are responsible for huge sums of public funds without having to be accountable to the people, it only increases the risk of corruption. DBKL’s project management executive director was charged last September with 18 counts of corruption.

Instead of expanding the Federal Territories, the government should revive local council elections to promote democracy, especially in our capital city that has such a huge budget and an estimated 1.76 million residents. The Federal Territories Ministry should also be abolished as it’s redundant, given that we already have a KL mayor.

It’s not enough for us to merely elect our federal lawmakers, since MPs are primarily in charge of drafting legislation at the national level. The issues that have the most direct impact on citizens are local ones, like utilities, transport, safety, housing etc.

KL residents should have a choice in determining the direction of our city and in deciding how to make it more livable.

It is absurd that water cuts, for example, happen in Kuala Lumpur on a regular basis. If the KL mayor was elected and had to fear for her or his job, perhaps they wouldn’t dare to mess with our basic right to water.

Malaysians need to participate more actively in democracy instead of just complaining on social media about how the government runs our city.

Restoring the third vote is not so much about just choosing a particular political party who will “win the elections anyway“, as one Penang resident put it.

It’s about forcing those in power to listen to our demands and to come up with the policies that we want. Both BN and Pakatan would have to campaign based on solid ideas of governance.

Running KL like one huge government department full of paper pushers is not the way to transform our city.

We need an elected mayor and elected local councillors to run KL based on what the people want.

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.