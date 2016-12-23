Now everyone can create petitions

Boo Su-Lyn is a feminist who loves reading fiction. She tweets at @boosulyn.

DECEMBER 23 ― When I created a petition last weekend protesting the water cuts in the Klang Valley scheduled just a week before Christmas, a friend asked me if petitions here have ever changed anything.

I couldn’t really think of one that had. After all, even mass protests with tens of thousands going to the streets don’t seem to have created much change, much less online petitions.

But I created a petition anyway as a Taman Tun resident because it was one method to organise voices of protest collectively, rather than complaining on Facebook to no one in particular.

I named Syabas (since they were in charge of the water cuts); Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) (since they were doing repair works at a substation that necessitated the water cuts); as well as the Ministry of Energy, Green Technology and Water (KETTHA) and the minister, Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili (since they were the federal authority in charge of energy and water).

The petition received over 3,000 signatures in just three days.

During the week, various authorities were scrambling to explain how they ended up making the most senseless decision to do maintenance works and week-long water cuts just before Christmas.

TNB said its repair works were initially scheduled for September, but they were postponed to December 19 in a joint decision made by the federal National Water Services Commission (SPAN), the Selangor state-owned Air Selangor (of which Syabas is a member), and SPLASH.

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali admitted that the state government had agreed with TNB to delay maintenance works because they wanted to complete works at the Langat 2 water treatment plant and because students were preparing for exams then. The latter is a rather peculiar reason ― students don’t need to cook or use plenty of water compared to preparations for festive seasons.

Although the petition did not manage to delay the water cuts, SPAN has ordered water companies not to schedule maintenance works that can cause major water supply disruptions a week before and after major festivals.

It was also heartwarming to see Malaysians of different races and religion speaking out about the insensitivity of cutting water supply before Christmas, such as one Fatin Nur Husnain Zakaria from Taman Tun who said: “It's very insensitive to do a planned activity on the holiday season. Pure insensitivity. Would you do it during Raya? It's a planned activity. Plan properly!”

More importantly, the water cuts ended yesterday instead of running right till Christmas Eve.

So, petitions can contribute to change in Malaysia. Of course, media coverage on affected consumers and businesses also helped heap pressure on the authorities.

The best part about petitions is that any ordinary citizen can easily create them on the internet, such as on the petition site www.change.org.

There’s no need to rely on lawmakers and politicians, especially if they can’t (or in this case, won’t) get things done.

To create an effective petition, you need to identify the relevant authority who has the power to act on your suggestions.

I had sent the water cut petition to the TNB CEO, the TNB corporate communications, Syabas corporate communications, Ongkili and Ongkili’s press secretary. The TNB corporate communications team was very responsive, acknowledging my petition and promising me that they would keep me updated on the situation. Ongkili’s press secretary also acknowledged my petition, but said the minister was on leave overseas. Syabas corporate communications completely ignored me.

These days, it’s relatively easy to get the contact number or at least, email address, of a particular company or government department. From there, you work your way towards getting the contact details of the specific person you’re petitioning. (Tip: Hit up your journalist friends as they typically would have contact details of public figures).

Then, it’s just a matter of emailing, messaging and calling the people you’re petitioning, besides mass emailing/messaging all your friends to sign and share the petition.

It’s also important to get support from relevant stakeholders. In the case of the water cut petition, I had asked church leaders and church groups to sign it and even to issue press statements. (None issued statements, but they did tell me that they shared the petition widely.)

There are also other ways to advocate for a particular cause, although one doesn’t have to necessarily turn up at a public place indecently clad in towels. I had wanted to do other things besides a petition, but there wasn’t much time as I created the petition only on Friday night before the cuts were scheduled to start on Monday.

It goes to show how poor Syabas' communications was as I initially thought that the water cuts were only for a day, not for over four days. I only discovered the actual length of the planned water cuts on Friday.

I tried to create a Twitter campaign too, called #WeNeedWaterForChristmas. But it didn’t end up trending. Nonetheless, the petition somehow managed to garner 3,185 signatures in just a few days.

It’s disappointing that there are even water cuts happening right in the city in Klang Valley. How can we still face something as primitive as water cuts when we’re trying to be a developed nation in just three years’ time?

As one neighbour pointed out to me ― what’s the point in having a fancy MRT when we don’t even have water?

Another person ― a stranger who shared a table with me in a crowded coffee shop at lunch ― darkly hinted at some “motive” for scheduling the water cuts just before Christmas.

It is common sense to avoid water supply disruptions during the festive season, especially when there is still deep distrust towards the government on racial and religious matters.

Unfortunately, both Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan seem to lack common sense.

Politicians from both sides have been playing the blame game, but not a single person has come out to apologise for the stupid decision to schedule maintenance works and water cuts the week before Christmas. And although the authorities have promised not to repeat their mistake (this remains to be seen), we don’t know if any punitive action has been taken.

Before we can even talk about democracy, we need to get our basic needs like water fulfilled.

It’s difficult to think about human rights and global corruption scandals when we can’t shower in the morning.

