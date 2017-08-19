Wembley, not transfer inactivity, stands in Spurs’ way

AUGUST 19 ― In an unprecedented summer of spending in the football transfer market, the English Premier League’s big guns have predictably been splashing the cash in pursuit of the title.

Manchester United have signed Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic, their cross-town rivals City bought more or less an entirely new defence, Arsenal have a brand-new striker in the form of Alexandre Lacazette, Liverpool have broken their club record to land Mohamed Salah, and Chelsea have snared Alvaro Morata and Tiemoue Bakayoko.

One club, however, was largely conspicuous by their absence from all the spending: Tottenham Hotspur.

After finishing in second place at the end of last season, finishing seven points behind champions Chelsea and eight points clear of Man City in third, Tottenham must be taken seriously as potential EPL winners.

However, as far as many people are concerned their prospects have been thrown into doubt by the fact that they started the season by signing…nobody.

This was a highly unusual state of affairs. Even the best teams always sign at least one player during the summer break, evidenced by the way that even Real Madrid ― who won both La Liga and the Champions League at the end of last season and boast easily the strongest squad in the world ― have recruited reinforcements in the last few months.

So many Tottenham fans and pundits in general were rather alarmed by the team’s stubborn inactivity, with club chairman Daniel Levy repeatedly urged to “get your chequebook out” and “show some ambition.”

Indeed, even one of the club’s own players made that criticism on the eve of the new season, with left-back Justin Rose granting an exclusive interview to the country’s biggest selling newspaper, The Sun, to complain that the club needed two or three big signings to compete for the title.

Spurs have now belatedly acted by signing defender Davinson Sanchez from Ajax, but that is not exactly the move fans were looking for in their hopes that some big names would be enticed to north London.

All these criticisms are, however, overlooking one important possibility: that Spurs are already good enough to challenge for the title without changing their personnel, and that their squad dynamics could even be negatively affected by the arrival of unnecessary newcomers.

Look at that facts: towards the end of last season, Tottenham were comfortably the best team in the EPL, winning 12 of their last 13 games including 6-1 and 7-1 victories, both away from home, in their final two fixtures.

During the summer they have only lost one player, with right-back Kyle Walker snapped up by Man City, so nearly all the players who achieved those results ― including victories over Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal in the opening months of 2017 ― are still together.

Crucially, manager Mauricio Pochettino is also still in place. The Argentine has been very much the architect of Tottenham’s ascent in the last couple of years, and he is therefore also the man best placed to continue that progress in the coming months.

Then consider the age of their key players: top scorer Harry Kane is 24, midfield dynamo Dele Alli is 21, creator Christian Eriksen is 25, defensive midfield lynchpin Eric Dier is 23, and nobody in the squad is over the age of 30 ― this is a group of players who should, all things being equal, continue to get better.

Tottenham again showed how strong they are with a 2-0 victory at newly promoted Newcastle last weekend and their formula, clearly, is not broken. Indeed, it is working very well. So why try to fix it? Why can their fans not just sit back, relax, recall how well they finished last season and conclude that, no, they don’t need new signings at all?

That theory will be put to the test on Sunday as the standout fixture of this weekend’s EPL calendar sees Tottenham host champions Chelsea at their temporary new Wembley home.

And I believe it is Wembley, not a lack of summer recruits, which presents the biggest potential stumbling block to their title hopes.

At the end of last season Spurs left their old White Hart Lane stadium, which is now being rebuilt ahead of the club’s return, hopefully at the start of next season.

In the meantime, they are taking up temporary residency in the national stadium, which is well located close to the traditional Tottenham heartlands in North London but comes with the unavoidable drawback that it is simply not their home.

Tottenham did play their Champions League games at Wembley last season, so they have some familiarity with the place. But that experience was anything but positive as they suffered defeats to Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen to be eliminated at the group stage, before only drawing with Gent in the Europa League to exit that competition too.

Football teams perform better at home than they do away from home for several good reasons, and it is a factor Tottenham are now battling against this season.

Wembley, however revered it might be as the symbol of English football, is a neutral venue for Tottenham, and not their home. That counts against them enormously, and is a much bigger impediment to their title aspirations than their transfer activity.

But if they can win this weekend against the reigning champions, maybe the place will start to feel more like home. And maybe people will also start to believe their squad is more than good enough to compete.

