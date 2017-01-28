Want the best competition? Get the best teams

Andy West is a sports, culture and politics writer originally from the UK and now living in Barcelona. Follow him on Twitter at @andywest01.

JANUARY 28 — Remember the UEFA Champions League?

You know, the football tournament that purports to be — and should be — the highest-quality club competition in the world, but is actually a complete waste of time for several months.

The Champions League was last seen in the first week in December, when the group stage concluded with a series of meaningless, non-entity games as a goalless draw between PSV Eindhoven and Rostov, who both promptly exited the competition with a combined tally of one win in 12 matches.

Since then… nothing. Literally nothing at all. The Champions League has lain dormant for an extremely extended winter break and is not scheduled to return to life until the middle of February, by which time nothing will have happened for 10 weeks.

Thankfully, things will get interesting then as we enter the knockout stages, with ties such as Bayern Munich against Arsenal and Barcelona versus Paris St Germain finally giving football fans something to savour, but really the first seven months of a tournament which started in June have delivered nearly nothing of any interest.

If you think that’s an exaggeration, see how many truly memorable moments or matches you can recall from this season’s Champions League. I bet there aren’t many.

For me, Manchester City’s comeback victory over Barcelona was a good one, Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid shared a couple of entertaining 2-2 draws, but there was not much else at all.

Meanwhile and in sharp contrast, Europe’s second-most popular team sport, basketball, is showing the way forward with the first year of a revamped Euroleague — basketball’s equivalent of the Champions League — delivering exciting action on a week by week basis.

In the past, Euroleague followed a similar format to the Champions League, with an initial 10-game group stage before Christmas, followed by a second group phase in the New Year and finally knockout playoffs between the best eight teams from April onwards.

This season, though, for the first time Euroleague has changed its structure and adopted a true league format: the 16 best teams in the continent, playing each other home and away over a 30-game Regular Season, to decide the best eight teams to progress into the knockout phase.

It has been brilliant, with the sharp increase in quality provided by having no Rostov-style weak links ensuring fierce competition and unpredictable results week after week. Every night, there are close games and dramatic finishes, with almost every game providing something of interest.

In Round 19, for example, which took place on Tuesday and Wednesday, Zalgiris Kaunas defeated CSKA Moscow for the first time in 18 attempts; Real Madrid’s game winner against Brose Bamberg came with 1.1 seconds on the clock; Galatasaray scored a club record 102 points in a thrashing of Maccabi Tel Aviv; Red Star Belgrade set a club record by winning its sixth consecutive game; Milan, who had just emerged from a two-month losing streak, thrashed Olympiacos, who had won eight games out of nine.

All that — and more besides — took place on just two nights, as one of 30 rounds of fixtures, all of which are delivering competitive, exciting action between teams who are so closely matched that all of them are capable of beating or losing to any of the others.

After 19 rounds, even the top-placed teams have lost at least five games, even those at the bottom of the standings have won at least six, and the identity of the eight teams who will qualify for the playoffs remains up in the air. There are truly no easy games, no soft touches and nothing is predictable.

As we have already seen, in the Champions League, meanwhile, nothing is happening at all. Absolutely nothing. And I think it’s pretty obvious where I’m heading with this.

The Champions League needs a complete overhaul. I’m sorry for teams like Rostov, Ludogorets and Dinamo Zagreb, but there is no place for weak links like that in a competition which should present the best against the best.

I don’t want to see Bruges against FC Copenhagen or Ludogorets against Basel. I want to see Chelsea against Barcelona. I want to see Juventus against Bayern Munich. And I don’t want to have to wait for eight months until after the competition starts, and to have to rely upon the luck of the draw, for those games to come around. I want to see them every week, guaranteed.

I don’t want to see a competition which can be won, as Real Madrid did last year, with a series of lucky draws meaning they didn’t have to beat anyone better than Wolfsburg, Roma or pre-Pep Manchester City to reach the final. I want to see the champions of Europe really deserving to be the champions of Europe, proving themselves to be the best by actually beating the best.

All these things are possible — just look at Euroleague basketball. And until those changes are made, the Champions League will continue to be much, much less than the sum of its parts.

Really, it’s quite simple: if you want to have the best possible competition, get the best possible teams, and then get them to play against each other.

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.