United building but need mentality change

Andy West is a sports, culture and politics writer originally from the UK and now living in Barcelona. Follow him on Twitter at @andywest01.

AUGUST 1 ― Despite their triumph in last season’s Europa League, which ensured a much-needed return to Champions League football, Manchester United’s recent history has far from lived up to the club’s lofty expectations.

Any piece of silverware is, of course, to be welcomed, but such a big club as United can only really be judged by their performance in the Premier League and the Champions League.

And in that respect, the last few years have been an undoubted failure. Since they won the Premier League in 2013, United have finished 7th, 4th, 5th and 6th in the EPL, and only once reached the knockout stages of the Champions League. By their standards, that is nowhere near good enough.

The man in charge of restoring United to their former greatness, of course, is Jose Mourinho, and the so far fiery Portuguese coach has done a decent enough job to turn the struggling team he inherited into a more competitive unit.

Although last season’s sixth place EPL finish was a disappointment, it was clear for several weeks before the end of the campaign that United’s much bigger priority was returning to the Champions League by winning the Europa League, and Mourinho’s men managed to survive the pressure of placing all their eggs in one basket to achieve that aim.

It was by no means a superb season. United were solid defensively but often little more than dreadful going forward, relying far too heavily on now-departed Zlatan Ibrahimovic for goalscoring and enduring an ineffectual campaign from record signing Paul Pogba.

But there were also positive signs that Mourinho knew which direction he wanted to take the team and how they were going to get there, and this summer’s work in the transfer market has further confirmed that impression.

The ruthless jettisoning of legendary former captain Wayne Rooney showed that Mourinho will take no prisoners, the additions of Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic should add more goals in attack and more composed control in midfield, and keeping hold of David de Gea in goal is another big plus.

Gradually, Mourinho’s team is taking shape. Matic and Ander Herrera can provide a strong base in midfield, with Pogba roaming forward to support Lukaku and two of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial providing penetration from the wings.

Other, and varied, attacking and midfield options are provided by Juan Mata, Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick, and if Mourinho can succeed in also landing his stated target of another top-class winger, all the necessary personnel will be in place for his team to mount a major challenge on both the domestic and European fronts.

As much as personnel, however, United’s success this season will probably be determined by the mentality instilled by their manager.

For too many games last season, Mourinho’s players looked scared of losing. Rather than going out with confidence in their ability to win games, their first priority was trying to ensure they did not lose.

United’s lack of ambition in last season’s big games against heavyweight rivals such as Manchester City and Chelsea was at times depressing to behold, but it was also understandable because Mourinho knew that his team was not good enough ― in terms of their collective play ― to dominate teams like that.

This season, however, it has to be different. Rather than hoping not to lose against the likes of City and Chelsea ― and in Europe against Real Madrid, Bayern Munich or Juventus ― United will only achieve their objectives by adopting a far more positive outlook and playing to win. And the big question is whether their manager can bring himself to let that happen.

It’s well known that Mourinho is a control freak who hates disjointed games and greatly favours a safety-first approach. He would much prefer to win a boring game 1-0 with a late goal from a set-piece or a counter-attack than he would like to see his team prevail 4-3 in an attacking frenzy.

That style of play can be successful ― of course it can, as Mourinho’s many medals over the years demonstrate. But it has to complement rigid defensive discipline with the right amount of attacking endeavour, as well as the self-belief that a winning goal, somehow, will always come.

Until now, Mourinho’s United team have generally lacked both that necessary attacking endeavour and that unshakeable confidence that they will win, rather than simply not lose.

He can be excused because, until now, it was not really his United team. Now, though, he’s had plenty of time to clear out the dead wood, recruit new talent more to his liking, and instruct his players into the precise details of his methods.

So far, just about so good. But this season there has to be much more. Mourinho has to take off the hand-brake and allow his players to go out with positive intent. If that happens, they should be serious contenders.

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.