United already growing sick of Mourinho?

DECEMBER 26 ― It had to happen sometime. It always does. And I'm getting the impression that the process of Manchester United falling out of love with Jose Mourinho is already underway.

The problem with Mourinho is that he's so difficult to like.

He's easy to admire and respect for his abilities as a coach, of course. His record over the last 15 years demands that, with title triumphs with Porto, Chelsea (twice), Inter Milan and Real Madrid showing beyond doubt that this man knows football and knows how to build successful teams.

His methods, however, are so aggressive and so divisive that he has never been able to sustain his success, and never prompted that much affection even among his team’s fans.

Because he is so successful, in the short term at least, fans are prepared to tolerate his unpleasant ways because they know he will make their teams better. But after a while that feeling fades away, and everyone ends up being sick of him.

This is, of course, only Mourinho's second season in charge at Old Trafford and the first was successful enough, yielding two trophies ― albeit minor honours in the form of the League Cup and the Europa League.

This second campaign, however, is already threatening to unravel into the kind of bitter, vitriolic, vindictive mess that generally accompanies the latter stages of his managerial stints.

The season has been far from disastrous, of course. United are sitting in second place in the English Premier League, and are safely through to the Champions League knockout stages after comfortably winning their group.

And although their chances of winning the Premier League are extremely remote, that's no disgrace at a time when Manchester City are being hailed as one of the best teams in English football history.

There's still a long way to go, and United could easily end up enjoying a successful season. Even if they don't win any trophies, finishing second in the EPL and making a deep run in the Champions League could be regarded as perfectly acceptable.

But there's also the potential for a swift collapse, and the last couple of weeks before Christmas were concerning for United, with a convincing defeat against City being followed by a League Cup exit against second-tier Bristol City and a draw at Leicester after conceding a last-minute equaliser.

More than the results, though, the more concerning aspect of those games was the accompanying reaction ― the “noise” they generated.

The well-publicised food fight between United and City in the Old Trafford tunnel area after the derby, for starters, reflected badly on Mourinho and had many Red Devil fans bemoaning their manager's inability to accept defeat with a little more grace.

Both internally and externally, that game could prove to be a turning point for the worse in Mourinho's spell in charge: on the pitch, his team was well beaten by his biggest personal and professional rival, Pep Guardiola, and off the pitch he embarrassed himself with his petty reaction.

At a club like United, that cocktail ― losing without dignity ― can seriously undermine a manager, and Mourinho's subsequent reaction to the draw at Leicester, where he called his players “childish” for their failure to kill off the game, could also provoke an extremely negative reaction within the dressing room.

One particularly worrying story to emerge from the game at Leicester was that midfielder Ander Herrera refused an order from his team-mate Phil Jones to play at right back.

If that's true, it does not bode at all well for the atmosphere within the dressing room, and could be a sign of the kind off internal turmoil which ultimately led to ― or at least accompanied ― Mourinho’s downfall at his last two clubs, Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Among fans, as well, I have seen signs on social media that Mourinho's ways are starting to wear thin, with the level of criticism he has received from United followers certainly stepping up in recent weeks.

I was discussing the matter on Twitter with one supporter who described his club's relationship with their manager as “a marriage of convenience”, and that's probably the best phrase.

After the miserable years under David Moyes and Louis van Gaal, United had slipped so far away from the elite they were prepared to accept any manager who could give them a short term lift, however it was achieved.

Mourinho was the best man available to do that, and he has certainly succeeded because United are definitely a more competitive side now than they were when he arrived. His task has been accomplished in that respect.

The problem with marriages of convenience, however, is that they are not viable in the long term, and can even become destructive if they are not ended before the rot really sets in.

And this is perhaps the danger now for United. If Mourinho enters into the spiral of negativity we have seen from him in the past, it could end up undoing the progress he has made in the last 18 months and leave the club in a worse state than he found it.

Of course, this could all be very premature and it's important not to make long term conclusions from short term results ― everything always looks a lot worse after a few defeats.

But the next few weeks could be crucial in determining the direction that United's season and Mourinho's future could take. And with today's game against Burnley followed by two more EPL fixtures in the next six days, there's potential for a lot to happen in a short space of time. Watch this space.

