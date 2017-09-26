Trump off the mark in sport and politics debate

SEPTEMBER 26 — Is Donald Trump really that stupid, or is he just extraordinarily cynical?

I know, it’s probably both. But Trump’s latest foray into his favourite place — the news headlines — has been perhaps the most ridiculous advancement of the silly old phrase that “sport and politics should not be mixed.”

Trump, in case you missed it, provoked outrage for approximately the 712th time of his tragicomic presidency by claiming that sports stars who refuse to stand up for the pre-game rendition of the American national anthem should be fired on the spot.

He then withdrew the traditional invitation to the White House for the winning team of the NBA basketball title, in this case the Golden State Warriors.

This came after several American Football NFL stars, following the example first set by Colin Kaepernick last year, knelt to the ground in prayer or contemplation rather than standing to proud attention during the national anthem before their recent games.

His snubbing of basketball champion Golden State, meanwhile, was caused by the team’s star player, Stephan Curry, admitting that he was strongly considering turning down the invitation in protest against Trump’s policies.

Now, the point here is not whether you think Kaepernick, Curry and company are correct in their beliefs that black people are disadvantaged in the United States and that Trump is making the situation worse.

It’s not even whether you believe the sporting arena — their places of work — is the appropriate scenario to deliver their messages.

The point is fairly simple, and it is contained within the lyrics of the anthem Trump is supposedly so keen to defend: “the land of the free.”

That’s right, America is the self-proclaimed land of the free. The importance of freedom is celebrated to the extent that it is stated firmly and clearly in the closing line of the national anthem; and, just in case anyone missed that reference, it is also evident in the name of the country’s most famous monument: the Statue of Liberty.

In a free society, where people are encouraged to use their liberty to express themselves, the idea that anyone should be fired from their job for peacefully making a political protest is beyond absurd.

That kind of thing could happen in an authoritarian dictatorship, where the demands of collective unity, as ordained by the leadership, are regarded as more important than individual freedom.

There are plenty of countries with that kind of government, of course, and it’s pretty obvious that, for example, citizens in Trump’s favourite new enemy territory — but arguably his closest ideological counterpart — North Korea would not be given much opportunity to disobey the dictates of the state by snubbing their national anthem.

But the United States is not North Korea — not yet, anyway — and a land of freedom and liberty quite obviously by definition entails giving citizens the opportunity to express their beliefs as long as they do not break any laws.

Kaepernick and Curry have not broken any laws, but they have broken the age-old dictate that “sport and politics do not mix.” That phrase, however, deserves to be consigned to rubbish bin because it is just not true.

In any open society, sport is inherently political. From the laws of the game, the conduct and treatment of the spectators, the payment received by players, the tone and content of the media coverage, the design and manufacture of the playing uniforms and so on, professional sport has an inescapably political element.

Indeed, sport reflects life itself on very many levels. And life in a democratic and free society is inherently political, because the whole purpose of a democracy is that everyone carries a personal share of individual responsibility for shaping society as a whole.

Sport, therefore, cannot just exist inside its own little bubble. It is also inherently political, which means it is entirely unreasonable to expect professional athletes to just “stick to sport”, do the job they are paid to do and keep their mouths shut.

If you really want to keep sportsmen out of politics, you should also forbid them from using their status and high-profile to carry out charity work. You should forbid them from using their celebrity for fund-raising, in the way that American football player JJ Watt recently raised more than US$10 million (RM42.05 million) for the victims of the storms in Houston.

Before they are professional sportsmen, they are also human beings and members of a free and open society who can exercise their liberty in any manner they choose, as long it is legal.

President Trump probably knows all that, of course, but still decided to adopt his hardline stance against Curry and the NFL protestors (most of whom happen to be black) because he knew it would be well received by his fervent supporters (most of whom happen to be black).

For an ultimate political player like Trump, it’s almost unfathomable to believe he doesn’t understand the deep connection between sport and politics.

But as long as it gets him a few cheers from a crowd in Alabama and a few more headlines, he probably doesn’t really care.

