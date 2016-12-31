Tottenham continue their steady ascent

DECEMBER 31 ― If anyone can stop Chelsea from regaining the English Premier League title for the second time in three seasons, it’s probably Manchester City.

But the current leaders’ crosstown rivals from North London might soon have a say in the matter, as well ― and I’m not talking about Arsenal.

Tottenham’s come-from-behind 4-1 victory at Southampton on Wednesday night was their fifth win in the last six league games, securing their position in fifth place, three points ahead of Manchester United, at the turn of the year.

I am not, let’s be clear, claiming that Tottenham can actually win the league. The 10 point gap between them and Chelsea is already realistically close to insurmountable, and they are not consistent enough to grind out the long string of victories which would get them back into contention.

But Spurs have every chance of maintaining their challenge for a place in the top four, which would allow them to return to the Champions League after this season’s ill-fated campaign, and they can certainly cause plenty of damage along the way by taking points off the main contenders.

To an extent, the destination of the title will be decided by what happens when the three chief candidates ― Chelsea, City and Liverpool ― play against each other, as they will today when Liverpool host City at Anfield.

But teams like Spurs, who are more than capable of beating anyone on their day, can also exert a significant impact by inflicting costly losses upon the leading pack, and in the next three weeks they will face both City and Chelsea, starting with Antonio Conte’s team’s visit to White Hart Lane on Wednesday in an early 2017 highlight.

This week’s victory at Southampton showcased Tottenham’s abilities. It wasn’t plain sailing, with the home team taking the lead after just one minute through Virgil van Dijk’s header and proceeding to dominate the early exchanges.

But out of nowhere Spurs grabbed an undeserved leveller after 20 minutes, when Dele Alli was left unmarked to meet a deflected cross from Danny Rose with a powerful header, and from that moment onwards they were in complete control.

Victor Wanyama and Moussa Dembele dominated midfield, allowing Alli to thrust forward in support of Harry Kane. Attacking width was provided by Christian Eriksen and Rose on the left, and Moussa Sissoko on the right, while Jan Vertonghen’s strength in defence comfortably snuffed out Southampton’s attacking threat.

It was by no means a spectacular performance, but Spurs were comfortably the better side and there was no great surprise when Kane took advantage of more poor marking to head home a corner and make it 2-1.

After that, it was just a question of how many Spurs would win by. They didn’t make it easy for themselves, as Kane blazed a penalty over the top, Eriksen hit the bar with a powerful drive and Sissoko tried to walk the ball into the net when he should have blasted it.

But eventually the points were wrapped up with a late pair of goals through substitute Heung Min Son and Alli’s second of the night, and although the eventual margin was harsh on Southampton considering their early superiority, Tottenham’s victory was fully deserved.

It was also a highly promising sign for the London club that they can travel to face a team in the top half of the table, not play particularly well but still end up winning by three goals, and the win emphasised the general impression that they are making good progress under manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Last season’s third-place finish was Tottenham’s highest since 1990, when an exciting team containing Gary Lineker and Paul Gascoigne in their prime ended the season in the same position.

And although Pochettino’s current side might not yet look capable of ending the club’s 50-plus year wait for the league title, Tottenham are making progress.

Considering the vast improvement being enjoyed by Chelsea, both Manchester clubs and Liverpool, finishing third this season would be a much greater achievement than it was last year and it would be no great disgrace for Tottenham if they finished below those teams.

Sometimes in sport ― quite often, in fact ― we are guilty of expecting too much, too soon, and the pertinent question for Spurs under Pochettino is not whether they are likely to win the league but whether they are heading in the right direction ― whether they are getting better or getting worse.

This season has certainly seen some tough moments, most notably the hugely disappointing group stage exit from the Champions League after suffering home losses against Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen.

But we should not forget that it was Spurs’ first season in the Champions League since 2010/11, so they should hardly be expected to automatically finish in the top four every season.

And there have also been some great performances, including a convincing 2-0 home victory over Manchester City which inflicted Pep Guardiola with his first defeat in England.

Sure, Spurs have drawn more games than they would like, but their record of just two defeats is as good as anyone, and if Pochettino is allowed to continue his good work they could be genuine title contenders in two or three years. Time is certainly on their side, with ten of the 14 players who appeared against Southampton aged 26 or under.

For now, they’re among the best of the rest and moving in the right direction. Although that might not be enough to satisfy some demanding supporters, a broader perspective suggests Spurs should be pretty happy with life right now.

And if they can beat Chelsea in a few days, they’ll be even happier.

