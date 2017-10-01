Today’s the day in Catalan independence struggle

OCT 1 — Today could be an historic day in Europe. Today could see the birth of a new nation. Or it could see the onset of a brutal civil war.

Or it could be neither of those things and instead find remembrance as nothing more than a mere historical footnote.

Today, millions of Catalans are preparing to vote in a referendum which will decide whether they form a new nation or remain a part of Spain.

The people of Catalunya, located in north-eastern Spain and with Barcelona as its capital, have long regarded themselves as separate from the rest of Spain, with a different language and different cultural traditions. And in the distant past, they were indeed a different country, before being swallowed up by Spain in 1714.

With today’s referendum, the “independentistas” are hoping to claw back their old status and formally register their decision to leave Spain for good with the creation of a new distinct country.

But there’s just one problem, and it’s a big one. The government of Spain, the country they are hoping to leave, has declared today’s vote as illegal and insists its outcome is irrelevant. Irrespective of today’s vote, which is unlawful in any case, according to the central government, Catalunya is and will continue to be a region of Spain.

For the last few weeks, indeed, Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy has been doing his very best to prevent today’s so-called referendum from even happening.

In addition to pronouncing the whole thing illegal, Rajoy has seized control of the region’s finances, had several leading Catalan officials arrested, raided a warehouse to seize and destroy 10 million ballot papers, and sent police reinforcements from the rest of the country to prevent would-be voters from entering the poll booths today.

Naturally, these aggressive actions have only succeeded in stirring up even higher levels of anger and resentment among the separatists, whose determination to see the process through to its conclusion has been significantly stiffened, rather than challenged, by Rajoy’s hardline strategy.

How the situation will play out from here, starting from today’s “referendum day”, nobody really knows.

A group of people throw ballots for the October 1 referendum from a building with a banner in favour of the referendum in Sant Jaume square on September 23, 2017 in Barcelona. — AFP picOne possible scenario is that the will of the independence supporters proves to be so strong and so relentless, further boosted by a comprehensive victory in today’s vote, that Rajoy and his government are forced to eventually accept the inevitable and enter into negotiations for Catalunya to become a new and independent country.

It’s rather more probable, however, that Rajoy will refuse to back down, the separatists fail to gain the crucial support they need from international community institutions such as the European Union, slowly lose support within their territory and, in due course, the whole saga fizzles out without any significant change to the status quo.

The worst case scenario, which nobody wants to materialise but which is worryingly feasible, is that something serious happens at today’s polls, a spark ignites among the heretofore peaceful masses and the dispute quickly unravels into the kind of violence which has mercifully so far been avoided.

It’s all too easy to imagine how that might happen: a passionate group of separatists find their route into the polling station forcibly blocked by the police who have been sent as reinforcements from outside Catalunya. A scuffle breaks out, fists go flying, shots are fired and a luckless victim becomes a martyr for the Catalan cause, murdered by the oppressive tyrants from Madrid.

That’s a pretty dramatic piece of speculation — rather melodramatic, in fact. But the possibility of Spain descending into a civil war for the second time in a century cannot be entirely discounted.

One particular problem with today’s vote is that even the most ardent supporter of independence will not be able to claim it as being representative of the will of the Catalan people.

Catalan opponents to independence, of which there are many, are unwilling to give any legitimacy to what they regard as an illegal referendum and are therefore refusing to take part. So it will only be a vote in which one side of the argument is participating, and the expected 80-20 result in favour of independence won’t really tell us anything about the overall wishes of all Catalans.

Whatever happens today, the Spanish government will not allow their country to be broken up without a struggle, and the independentistas will not give up their cause without a similar struggle. Only one side can win, and both will have to make compromises for a peaceful and mutually acceptable solution to be reached.

Whether either side will be prepared to soften their stances to find such compromises, or whether they will instead both insist upon furiously pushing through their agendas to the bitter end, cannot yet be known and will hinge upon the many contingencies of events which have not yet taken place.

Already, the situation in Catalunya can be described as a cold civil war, with the last few weeks marked by threats, protests, demonstrations, arrests, bold ideological statements and sly political manoeuvrings.

The situation has been heating up for a long time. Now that boiling point is being reached, we can only hope it is not accompanied by an explosion.

