The magic of Messi

Andy West is a sports, culture and politics writer originally from the UK and now living in Barcelona. Follow him on Twitter at @andywest01.

DECEMBER 30 — What is it about Lionel Messi?

Ever since last Saturday’s Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona, which saw Messi play a prominent role in his team’s 3-0 victory to more or less wrap up the La Liga title before Christmas, I’ve been trying to get to grips with what it is that makes Messi so great.

It’s partly just the goals and the assists, of course: he did both on Saturday, netting Barca’s second goal from the penalty spot and then teeing up Aleix Vidal for the third deep inside stoppage time.

The numbers by themselves are outrageous. Messi has now scored 526 goals for Barcelona, the most goals ever scored by any player for a major European club (the previous record holder was Seventies striker Gerd Muller, who netted 525 for Bayern Munich).

But there’s something beyond the statistics, something else that Messi possesses which makes him, in my opinion, a vastly superior all-round player to Cristiano Ronaldo, who has achieved similar goalscoring feats and is without doubt technically better than Messi in some aspects of the game (notably heading and using his weaker foot).

After pondering long and hard, I think I’ve got it, so here goes: Messi stands out head and shoulders above the rest not just because of what he does, but because of how he sees the game.

Have a look at the highlights from Saturday’s game — they’re easy enough to find.

Firstly, check out the chance that Messi created for Paulinho in the first half, when he flighted an angled pass over the Real defence into the stride of his team-mate, whose powerful first-time strike drew an excellent save from home goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

If you can, pause the action just before Messi delivers the ball and look at his position and what he can see. As he makes the pass, he is a long way from goal — a few yards infield from the right touchline, about 10 yards from the halfway line. Eight defenders are between him and the goal, with Paulinho surrounded by a triangle of three of them.

Looking at that still picture, it’s hard to believe that just a second later, Paulinho would be presented with a clear chance on goal. There just doesn’t even seem to be any opportunity for anything to be created, even with the benefit of a frozen image from the high central camera angle.

But even from his limited perspective on the pitch, in the heat of the moment and with no more than a split second to think, Messi could somehow see exactly where he needed to place the ball in order to create a goalscoring chance.

Of course, he also needed the technical ability to execute the pass, and for Paulinho to make the run into the right area, but his ability to even see the possibility of a chance — which is quite a separate matter — is really quite incredible.

The same thing happened later in the game, in the sequence of play leading to Barca being awarded a penalty which Messi converted for the second goal.

Twice within the space of five seconds, Messi again sees passes which I doubt any other player would have even imagined, never mind pulled off.

Firstly, from the centre of the field just outside the centre circle, Messi had the ball with two Madrid players preparing to close him down. Twenty yards ahead of him, Luis Suarez is running towards goal, taking advantage of the space left by Dani Carvajal, who has strayed 10 yards in front of his team’s defensive line.

Immediately, Messi caresses a pass in between the two defenders who were approaching him and into the stride of Suarez, playing the pass with such accuracy and controlled pace that it also took Raphael Varane, the nearest central defender, out of the game and prevented Navas from coming off his line, releasing Suarez into the penalty box for a glorious chance. He could not have picked up the ball and placed it any better.

Then part two. The shot was saved, and the rebound came out to Messi, who had followed the play to the edge of the penalty area. By that stage, four defenders had raced back into the box to cover. Again, freeze the image and it looks like the best option for Messi would be to take the ball to the right, where there was some clear space, and then shoot.

Instead, though, he adroitly flicked the ball a couple of yards to his left, cutting out two defenders who were expecting him to move in the opposite direction and again playing it perfectly into the path of Suarez, who probably wasn’t even expecting the ball to land at his feet but now had a practically open goal (he hit the post, but the rebound was eventually handled by Dani Carvajal for the penalty which Messi scored).

Those are just three examples — and there are plenty more — of what Messi does that nobody else can.

Not only does he possess outstanding technique and the unselfish attitude to pass to team-mates when they are in a better position, he also intuitively grasps the spaces that are available on the pitch to foresee possibilities which nobody else could imagine.

Is this the key to his brilliance? He sees the game and immediately reads it, feels it, understands it, with insight and a speed of perception far beyond any other player, meaning that he’s not only incredibly good at doing the obvious things, but he is also capable of conjuring up the completely unexpected.

And for that reason, I think, he is the best. The best by far.

