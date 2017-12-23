Struggling Real owe themselves Clasico return to form

Andy West is a sports, culture and politics writer originally from the UK and now living in Barcelona. Follow him on Twitter at @andywest01.

DECEMBER 23 — A few months ago, Real Madrid were looking unstoppable.

Zinedine Zidane’s team finished last season in spectacular form, winning their last six league games to take the title ahead of Barcelona for the first time since 2012.

And on the European stage, they took on and conquered all-comers, culminating in a mightily impressive 4-1 thrashing of a strong Juventus in the Champions League final.

Although their failure to sign rising French star Kylian Mbappe as a replacement for Chelsea-bound back-up striker Alvaro Morata was a setback, they otherwise conducted good business in the transfer market to seemingly further strengthen their squad in all areas with a batch of young, hungry and talented players.

All told, at the start of the season, which was marked by two more trophies with the Spanish and UEFA Super Cups, they quite simply looked like the team to beat, and you’d need to wish the very best of luck to anyone who wanted to try.

Now, though, they are heading into today’s Clásico clash with Barcelona knowing that defeat would leave them no less than 14 points behind the runaway leaders, effectively bringing their title defence to an early end after enduring a first half of the season that can generously be described as highly disappointing.

Zidane’s men have lost in the league against Girona and Real Betis, and drawn against Levante, Valencia, Atlético Madrid and Athletic Bilbao. And in the Champions League, they suffered a 3-1 thrashing against Tottenham which could easily have been six and finished second in the group.

So what has happened?

The basic answer is that several players have been performing well below their best.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema have been missing hatfuls of chances, scoring just six league goals between them (Barcelona duo Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, by contrast, have got 23).

In midfield, Luka Modric is looking tired and erratic and Isco has returned to the frustrating inconsistency which saw him spend three years as a substitute before finally fulfilling his potential late last season.

And at the back, Marcelo has suffered a nightmare of a season, and goalkeepers Keylor Navas and Kiko Casilla have been anything but secure.

So individual struggles have been a key factor, but the bigger question is why that has happened. After all, these are all world class performers who haven’t become bad players overnight and there must instead be a reason why so many of the squad are underperforming at the same time.

This is the million dollar question of course, and sometimes it just has to be accepted that nobody really knows what is going wrong. The former Reading and Crystal Palace manager Steve Coppell, I recall, always fired back whenever he was asked why his team was playing badly: “If I knew that, I’d do something about it.”

It is, though, the manager’s job to firstly know what is going wrong and secondly do something about it, and my own suspicion is that Madrid’s players are struggling because they have allowed themselves to sink into a collective relaxation.

This is probably an unconscious process rather than laziness, caused by two things. Firstly, last season’s success created the illusion that the team was unbeatable and that continued success would automatically follow.

And secondly, perhaps more importantly, Madrid’s players knew they are facing a very long season, especially as the vast majority of them will be taking part in the World Cup and therefore competing without a real break non-stop from early August until mid July.

It’s far more important for players at that elite level to be reaching their peak in April and May rather than September and October, so it would be perfectly understandable for an unspoken sense of ‘hey, let’s just take it a little bit easy for a few weeks’ to prevail.

I’m only speculating, of course, and Real Madrid’s problems this season could have completely different causes.

If I’m right, though, this weekend’s meeting with their arch rivals Barcelona, knowing their realistic chances of retaining the title are on the line, is the perfect chance for them to wake up and get serious.

The problem is that it’s much harder to play yourself into form than it is to play yourself out of form, and Real getting back to their best can’t simply be a matter of deciding to try their very hardest again.

Form, especially on a collective level, is notoriously elusive, and can only really be developed by a gradual process rather than being summoned at will. It’s easy to see that Madrid have lost their mojo, but getting it back is far from straightforward.

Don’t write them off, though. These are hugely talented and fiercely proud individuals who know they have let themselves down so far this season. They owe it to themselves to improve, and they will surely give everything to do so, especially against Barcelona.

Real Madrid are much better than they have been so far this season. We know that; now they have to show it.

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.