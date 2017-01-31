Sporting heroes more important now than ever

Andy West is a sports, culture and politics writer originally from the UK and now living in Barcelona. Follow him on Twitter at @andywest01.

JANUARY 31 — Sometimes it can be difficult to take sport seriously.

And Saturday, as Donald Trump followed through his outrageous pledge to ban Muslims from the United States by refusing entry to the entire 200 million population of seven countries, felt very much like one of those times.

The world is in a very dangerous place right now and although nobody knows what the long-term ramifications of Trump’s policies will be, it’s almost certain they will not be good.

By inciting animosity, mistrust and hatred both within his own country and all over the world, Trump appears determined to take us headlong towards World War Three, and even if you agree with his beliefs it’s surely impossible to escape the conclusion that there will be an awful lot of pain before there can be any gain.

With all this going on, at first I was finding it difficult to muster much enthusiasm for this weekend’s sporting events. In the context of what is happening in the wider world, getting excited about grown men wearing shorts and running around to chase a ball felt rather childish.

Then, on Sunday morning, I woke up to Roger Federer against Rafa Nadal, and my outlook changed completely.

On one level, Federer against Nadal was nothing more than the aforementioned grown men wearing shorts and running around after a ball.

But their meeting in the Australian Open Final was really so much more than that, and it’s no exaggeration to state that their three hours and 38 minutes of exertions were enough to restore my faith in humanity.

This meeting of sporting giants was the most eagerly awaited tennis match in years because it was so improbable: although they are arguably the two greatest-ever exponents of their sport, they had both long ago entered into a decline which appeared irrevocable, and the prospects of one of them — never mind both, at the same time — reaching the final of a major tournament seemed remote.

Yet here they were, two old friends and adversaries seeking to recapture their former glories in the first big competition of the new calendar year, and it was even more special because both men had only been able to return to the pinnacle after overcoming the serious adversities injuries and advancing age.

Never mind just Sunday’s final or even the two weeks of competition which had preceded it in Melbourne. To get so far, Federer and Nadal had committed themselves to countless hours of intensely physically and mentally difficult dedication, making major personal sacrifices and showing ruthless self-discipline to even give themselves a chance of competing at the highest level.

This, for me, is inspiring. Federer and Nadal are clearly extraordinarily talented, but they also know that their talent will take them nowhere unless it is combined with a tireless commitment to sheer hard work. They have not gained their successes and their riches through special favours, inheritance or nepotism, but through their willingness to work, work and work again.

Everything they have, they have earned, and one of the greatest qualities of any (well-officiated) sports contest is that it is fair: if you win, more often than not it is because you have deserved it. If only the real world was the same.

Sunday’s match saw Federer and Nadal performing at their peak, executing their strokes with breath-taking precision and creative artistry, and they also demonstrated remarkable emotional restrain, keeping their reactions in check and accepting strokes of bad fortune with the philosophical knowledge that some things lay beyond their control.

The reaction of Nadal when he was defeated was particularly telling. There was no tantrum, no sulking, no blaming officials, the crowd, the playing surface or any other external factor which could have been made responsible for his loss. Instead of excuses, Nadal offered praise to his opponent and smiled “he deserved it a little more than me.”

If you recall the spiteful, bitter and small-minded venom between Trump and Hillary Clinton during their election campaign, the respectful dignity shown by these two sports superstars — and remember that sports superstars are regularly accused of being spoilt brats with no connection to the real world — was a beautiful and uplifting sight.

In short, the stoic perseverance, astonishing talent and mature respect demonstrated by these two phenomenal athletes on Sunday was a reminder of just how great humanity can be when its capacities are employed in a constructive rather than destructive fashion.

At a time like this, that reminder is even more important than ever. When it’s tempting to think that the world is populated by bigoted, small-minded, mean-spirited fools, we can look at Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal and draw renewed heart that human life is capable of much more, and much better.

Perhaps sport’s greatest attribute — the thing that makes it more than just grown-ups running around in shorts — is allowing us to share in moments of human endeavour and achievement at their very best. The sporting heroes who can do those things are never more important than right now.

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.