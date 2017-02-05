Romanian protests illustrate universal instincts

FEBRUARY 5 — This week tens of thousands of ordinary people have been out in force in their nation’s capital city, protesting passionately against their government by carrying banners and passionately chanting in a bid to make their voice heard.

We could be talking about Washington DC, London, Brussels, Paris or any of the other great metropolises which have witnessed mass protests against the policies of Donald Trump since his inauguration as US president last month.

But, in fact, on this occasion we are talking about one of Europe’s lowest profile capitals, Bucharest in Romania.

With a population of less than 20 million people and a remote location in the east of the continent, sandwiched between Bulgaria, Ukraine, Moldova and the Black Sea, Romania is not a place which gets much coverage in global newsrooms.

In the last 25 years or so since the fall of communism and the execution of widely-hated dictator Nikolae Ceausescu, not much has been heard from Romania at all, with the country’s geographical isolation from Europe’s biggest powers — Bucharest is 1,500km from Berlin, 2,000km from Paris — allowing it to remain a largely forgotten backwater.

Romania is now a member of the European Union, having been granted membership alongside neighbouring Bulgaria in 2007, but despite relatively rapid rates of growth it remains one of the continent’s poorest countries, with a gross domestic product per capita of just €8,100 (RM38,684) in 2015 — roughly a quarter of the figure achieved by the big Western nations.

A protester sits on the ground following scuffles between protesters and the police at a demonstration in Bucharest, Romania, on Wednesday. — Picture by ReutersOf course, the cost of living is also lower but the combined effects of a fast-changing economic environment, a lack of modern infrastructure and the aftermath of a huge loan from the International Monetary Fund mean that life is hard.

Many Romanians currently feel their lives have been made even harder by corruption within the government, which has been accused of routinely favouring friends and allies rather than making decisions for the benefit of the wider population.

The specific trigger for the current unrest is a new governmental decree which decriminalises some offences and changes the level of punishment applicable for others, with high-profile politician Liviu Dragnea, who has been accused of fraud but would be spared a prison sentence by the new legislation, one of the chief beneficiaries.

Those facts are important to the here and now in Romania, but from a much wider perspective perhaps the more significant development is the public reaction which has been provoked, with an estimated 150,000 people taking to the streets despite sub-zero temperatures to express their views.

Mass protests, it appears, are one of the great universals of human nature. You could take this week’s events in Romania, change the names and the locations, move around a few of the details, and the end result would probably be the same: protests. It’s what we do.

As we have seen on a huge scale with the unrest generated by Trump, when those in power do things that the population doesn’t like, the population protests. Rather than ignoring the issues and getting on with our lives in the best way that we can, we make a stand and take to the streets.

It has probably always been this way. One of the first history lessons learned by British schoolchildren, for example, is the story of the Peasants Revolt in 1381, when Wat Tyler led a group of rebels on a march from Canterbury to London to protest against King Richard II, becoming a timeless icon for the working classes when he was killed by the monarch’s army. Even then, when the lowest classes of society had no rights whatsoever, mass public dissent was not unusual.

Some protests, most famously in Paris in 1789, end up becoming full-scale revolutions and altering the course of history, and many demonstrations become very dangerous for the participants — who can forget, for instance, the images from Tiananmen Square in Beijing in 1989?

Romanians know the dangers of demonstrating better than most, after more than 1,000 people were killed during the revolution which eventually unseated Ceausescu, whose tyrannical regime left a decaying country wracked by poverty and abuse, most vividly seen by the outside world through the dreadful conditions in overcrowded and ill-equipped orphanages.

However, even the awareness that the resistance shown by authorities towards protesters can quickly turn violent has not been enough to deter Romanians this week from making their feelings known, and that says a great deal, I think, about the in-built determination of humans to stand up for what we believe in.

I don’t know how much research there has been into the psychology of protesting, but the ubiquitous nature of mass dissent makes me think it must tell us something about our natural instincts for fairness and collective identity.

If we feel group cohesion is being unfairly undermined by powerful groups or individuals, we appear to have a built-in mechanism which compels us to join forces, initially in a peaceful manner, and protest.

I hope that’s the case, anyway, because it would be an uplifting message of universal justice and solidarity, suggesting that whoever they are and wherever they are, human beings are all fundamentally made the same way.

And at times like these, the more messages of that nature, the better.