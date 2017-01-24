Reborn Federer and Nadal back on trophy trail

JANUARY 24 — At the start of a year which was expected to deliver a string of high-powered battles between the world’s number one and two tennis players, the first major tournament of 2017 has delivered a major surprise.

Andy Murray, who climbed to top spot in the rankings towards the end of last year, was dumped out of the Australian Open in the fourth round by unseeded Mischa Zverev.

At least Murray had stayed in the competition longer than his biggest rival, however, because Novak Djokovic had already continued his worrying descent by losing in the second round against wild card entrant Denis Istomin.

With those two players, who have combined to win six of the last eight Grand Slam titles, surprisingly out of the way, the tournament is wide open for an unexpected winner such as number three seed Milos Raonic, seeking his first major, or Stan Wawrinka, winner of one Grand Slam in each of the last three years.

But that would not be the most popular outcome, because the elimination of Murray and Djokovic has also given an opportunity for two long-established fan favourite superstars to roll back the years and make a return to winning ways which was widely assumed to be beyond them.

Roger Federer, now 35 years old, is arguably the greatest tennis player of all-time — he is certainly the most successful, with his haul of 17 majors placing him well ahead everyone else.

Despite all those glories, however, Federer’s endlessly charming nature and beautifully elegant style of play have allowed him to remain hugely popular in a manner rarely enjoyed by athletes who experience so much success.

Due to the inevitable effects of aging, Federer has not won a major title since triumphing at Wimbledon in 2012, and even his biggest fan would not have really expected him to be able to compete for another Grand Slam — especially as he is just coming back to action after a six-month lay-off with a serious knee injury.

Now, though, those faint hopes have been reawakened, partly by the exits of Murray and Djokovic and partly by the fact that Federer is, rather implausibly, playing nearly as well as ever.

The opening rounds in Melbourne last week saw the ageing Swiss superstar get into his stride by dropping only one set to progress through the opening three rounds, including a very impressive straight sets dismantling of Tomas Berdych.

But it was Sunday’s fourth round match which really served to excite hopes that Federer might make a serious challenge, as he withstood a three and a half hour marathon to overcome fifth seed Kei Nishikori in a five-set thriller.

Today Federer returns to action for his quarter-final meeting with Murray’s unlikely conqueror Zverev, and it will surely be asking too much of the 29-year old German to deliver the performance of his life twice in the space of three days.

Federer’s global legion will be hoping not, anyway, desperate to see their man advance into the semi-finals, where he would meet either countryman Wawrinka or Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

The other half of the draw is providing equally surprising drama, with veteran Spanish star Rafa Nadal hoping to profit from Djokovic’s disaster to make his return to centre stage.

Like the Swiss, Nadal has managed to remain almost universally loved throughout his splendid career, especially in his native Spain where he is regarded as the greatest national treasure.

Nadal is tied with Pete Sampras in second place for the most career Grand Slam titles, with 14, but like Federer he has been suffering a serious decline in recent years and a series of injury problems have prevented him from winning a major tournament since the 2014 French Open.

But now he is back, progressing to the last eight on Monday with a four-set win over Gael Monfils, setting up tomorrow’s quarter-final against big-serving Raonic, while either David Goffin or Grigor Dimitrov lie in wait in the semi-final.

A decade years ago, the sight of Federer and Nadal slugging it out in the latter stages of the most important tournaments was absolutely commonplace — between them, they won no less than 11 consecutive major titles between 2005 and 2008, when Djokovic announced his arrival on the scene by taking his first prize at the Australian Open.

Back then, the prospect of them contesting yet another final would have been predictable almost to the extent of boring. Now, though, with both of these true greats in the full throes of unexpected career revivals, it would bring the house down.

Federer and Nadal have met in Grand Slam finals on eight previous occasions, with Nadal winning six, including a particularly memorable Wimbledon five-setter in 2008 which is regarded by many as the greatest tennis match ever played.

Until last week, we thought their era was already over, but the coming days could see them go head to head in a major final one more time, which would surely be the last time. If it happens, don’t miss it.

