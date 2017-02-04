Real poised to end five years of failure

FEBRUARY 4 ― An awful lot has happened in the football world since Real Madrid last became Spanish champions.

Back then, in 2012, Jose Mourinho was manager at the Bernabeu, Pep Guardiola was in charge at Barcelona, Manchester United were still led by Sir Alex Ferguson and he was about to lose the services a promising young player called Paul Pogba, who was attracting interest from Juventus.

In the last four and a half years, of course, a lot has changed ― not the least of which has been Real’s dominance in their own city, never mind their whole country, being strongly challenged by the rise of Atletico Madrid under Diego Simeone.

Real have enjoyed success on the European front, it’s true, winning the Champions League in 2014 (led by Carlo Ancelotti) and in 2016 (under Zinedine Zidane).

But they have consistently failed on the domestic front, with three of the last La Liga titles being won by Barcelona ― one under the late Tito Vilanova and two more under current incumbent Luis Enrique ― while the other, in 2014, was taken by Atletico.

And there’s absolutely no denying that for a massive club like Real Madrid, going five years without winning the league title is far too long, and it was no surprise last summer when Zidane looked ahead to the new campaign by prioritising La Liga above all else.

So far, his wishes look like coming true. After only losing one league game so far this season, Real are four points clear at the top and also have a game in hand (away to Valencia).

Last weekend was a perfect one for Los Blancos, who gained a routine home win over Real Sociedad after watching their nearest challengers, Barcelona and Sevilla, both drop points away from home against lesser-rated opposition.

And although there’s still an awful long way to go ― nearly half of the season, in fact ― I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say that if Real are still four points clear at the top by the end of this weekend, they will already have one hand on the La Liga trophy.

This weekend’s game will not be easy, though, because on Sunday night Real travel to face a Celta Vigo team who knocked them out of the Spanish Cup quarter-finals as recently as last week, following up a shock 2-1 victory in the first leg at the Bernabeu with a frenetic 2-2 draw in the return match.

Celta are a very good team, evidenced by the fact they have already beaten Barcelona this season, grabbing a thrilling 4-3 victory in October.

The hero on that occasion was striker Iago Aspas, who scored the second goal and tormented the visiting defence all night, underlining the conclusion that he has fully recovered from brief and unsatisfying spells with Liverpool and Sevilla.

The Galician team are about far more than leading scorer Aspas, though, with players such as classy midfielder Daniel Wass, outstanding full-backs Hugo Mallo and Jonny Castro, and skillful winger Theo Bongonda adding up to create an exciting, attack-minded team which can generally be relied upon to play some of the most attractive football in Europe.

However, Real are clearly more than good enough to overcome Celta’s threat and return home with three points, and as stated above I think that would be a major step in their quest for the title.

I say that with such confidence primarily because of the fixture list. Zidane’s team have already played most of their hardest games this season, with away trips to Barcelona, Atletico, Sevilla and Real Sociedad ― all the other top five teams ― already out of the way.

That means the only really challenging away fixtures still lying ahead of Real are games at Villarreal in March and Athletic Bilbao in April, with the remainder of their clashes against top opposition taking place at home.

Of course, there is every chance that teams like Barca and Atletico will go and win at the Bernabeu, as they both did last season, and Real’s home performances have often been worse than their displays on their travels this season.

But being four points clear at the top, and with a game in hand, and with trips to your nearest rivals already navigated, would be an extremely strong position for Real if they can pick up maximum points against Celta this weekend.

That’s even more the case because they will soon start to get a long list of stars back from injury, after being forced to spend the last few weeks without the services of important players like Gareth Bale, Luka Modric, Pepe and Marcelo. Having them available again will be a major boost for the run-in.

So the future is already very bright for Los Blancos. And if they can win this weekend, it will be looking even better.

