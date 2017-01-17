Pressing problems for Guardiola

JANUARY 17 — Any thoughts that Manchester City were poised to embark upon a long winning run to challenge Chelsea’s lead at the top of the English Premier League were shattered by Sunday’s devastating 4-0 defeat at Everton.

Until now, it has been possible to believe that City's problems over the last few weeks were mere teething troubles which new manager Pep Guardiola would quickly overcome.

Not now, though, because the alarming manner of their second half collapse at Goodison Park this weekend left no room for doubt: City, and Guardiola, are in trouble.

It's important not to overreact and extenuating circumstances can always be found. In this case, the absence of midfielders Ilkay Gundogan (out with a long-term injury) and Fernandinho (suspended after his third red card of the season) greatly undermined their efforts, especially considering Guardiola’s insistence upon controlling play through midfield.

A central pairing of Pablo Zabaleta, who has hardly ever played in that position, and Yaya Toure, who lacks the mobility to carry out an effective job defensively, looks very vulnerable and Guardiola must be frustrated that his first-choice pairing in such a key part of the pitch were unavailable.

Looking more specifically at how Sunday’s game unfolded, it’s also significant that City had chances to take the lead when the game was still goalless but were let down by wayward finishing, and that they were denied a strong penalty appeal by referee Mark Clattenburg.

So it’s easy to point to a bunch of “ifs, ands and maybes” which could have turned a 4-0 defeat into a more favourable result, but the main point is that City’s struggles are starting to become a wider trend rather than a few isolated disappointing episodes. Repeatedly explaining away poor performances can quickly become excuses rather than reasons.

This is unchartered water for Guardiola. During his managerial career, he has won the league title on every single occasion except once, in 2011/12, when Barcelona were pipped at the post by Real Madrid after a close race.

So being in fifth place, City’s current position, is a completely new experience for Guardiola, and so too is the experience of losing four of his last eight league outings, and he is probably right to claim that his team’s title challenge is already over as he surveys a 10-point gap to leaders Chelsea.

But City’s season is far from over, and Guardiola cannot afford to spend the next few months fine-tuning his team in preparation for next year.

For starters they still have silverware to play for, starting in a couple of weeks with an FA Cup fourth round meeting against Crystal Palace or Bolton, before February sees the resumption of the Champions League and a two-legged last sixteen meeting with Monaco.

And perhaps even more pertinently, City have plenty of work to do to secure a top four finish in the Premier League and qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Finishing fifth and missing out on the top European competition would be a genuine disaster for City, but if Tottenham and Liverpool can maintain their form there will be two major casualties out of Arsenal, Manchester United and City, and on recent form Guardiola’s team would certainly be one of those to miss out.

So there is no time to waste, especially because City’s next game presents a considerable challenge as they host in-form Tottenham, who would move six points clear of City with a victory at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday night.

Even now, it has the look of a game which could make or break City’s season, and there’s no doubt that Guardiola would be under severe pressure with another loss – especially if Manchester United win their game at Stoke a few hours earlier, which would allow them to climb above their city rivals into fifth place.

In the long-term, I am convinced that Guardiola will enjoy success and that he will do so by persisting with his principles of passing-heavy midfield dominance.

Whether that style of play can be employed right now, however, is a different matter, largely due to the ongoing absence of central duo Gundogan and Fernandinho.

With that pair replaced by Toure and Zabaleta, or perhaps Fernando if he is fit to return, it will be almost impossible for City to play the way Guardiola wants this weekend against Spurs – not just in terms of ball control, but also the high-intensity pressing which is required to put the opposition under pressure and immediately win back the ball whenever it is lost.

At the moment, City’s biggest asset is the quality of their forwards Sergio Aguero, Kevin de Bruyne and Raheem Sterling, supported by David Silva. It might not be the way he truly would like to play or will end up playing, but for now Guardiola might have to move away from his preference for midfield control and figure out a way to get the ball forward into dangerous areas as quickly as possible.

Guardiola, really, has two jobs at City, but the long-term task of building a team with a distinct philosophy cannot be allowed to override the short-term necessity of winning games – especially when player absences are taken into account.

He might not like having to do it, but for now City’s season could hinge on whether Guardiola can respond to the prevailing circumstances, sacrifice his principles and find a different way to succeed.

