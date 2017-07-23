Paella love affair symbolises Valencia… but not Spain

JULY 23 — If there’s one dish which is synonymous with Spain, it is surely paella. And if there’s one place in Spain which is synonymous with paella, it is the city of Valencia.

To be fussily precise, it’s not really possible to talk about a “national dish” of Spain because regional identities remain very strongly evident throughout the country.

Local differences are reflected in a wide array of cultural practices (bullfighting is banned in Catalonia and the Basque Region but hugely popular in Andalusia), language (Galicians, Basques and Catalans have their own language distinct from Castilian Spanish) and, of course, food.

Within Spain, you certainly wouldn’t find a Madrileno who regards paella as representative of his region, and Barcelona natives will eat bread with squeezed tomato and sliced sausage while regarding tapas as a new introduction from the deep south.

But internal perceptions within a country can be very different from external perceptions and, as far as the rest of the world is concerned, a typically traditional Spanish meal is a plateful of paella and a big glass of Sangria.

Although much of the country would scoff at that notion — there is even a word, “guiri”, to derogatorily describe foreigners who hold such preconceptions — in Valencia itself it’s certainly true that paella plays a very prominent part in the local identity.

Valencia, located on the eastern Mediterranean coast about halfway down Spain, is a big city — the third largest in the country with a population of more than 1.5 million — and has a long and varied history including lengthy occupations by invading Roman and Arab empires.

Most people think of paella as Spain’s national dish... but it isn’t. Not really. — Picture from wikimedia.orgAlthough it is a port, the historic centre is a couple of miles inland, where for centuries it was linked to the nearby ocean by the Turia river which passed right through the heart of the city.

But that waterway flooded to devastating effect with such regularity that in 1957 it was decided to reroute the course of the river away from the city centre, and the old riverbed has now dried up and been converted into a beautiful park, nine kilometres in length and containing manicured tropical gardens, relaxed cafes, sports facilities and children’s play areas.

The showpiece installation within the Turia Gardens where the river used to flow is the outrageously futuristic and controversial City of Arts and Sciences, a huge cultural complex which contains a science museum, an opera house, a planetarium and the largest oceanographic aquarium in Europe.

The whole complex, which opened in 1998, cost nearly 1 billion Euros to construct, going more than three times over its initial budget, and is often held up as an emblematic example of the kind of wasteful spending which resulted in Spain slumping into an economic crisis.

But for a visitor it is an undeniably spectacular attraction, and spending a few hours there cements the impression that Valencia has an awful lot to offer any visitor — an impression which is further confirmed when you subsequently spend the night partying at the bustling beach area or, alternatively, relaxing at the nearby Albufera freshwater lagoon.

So, Valencia is a multi-faceted and versatile city, providing a fascinating mixture of old and new, traditional and modern, coast and country, urban and rural, and the place’s charms cannot be distilled into one simple ingredient.

Nevertheless, the city remains dominated by one treasure above all else: paella.

Wherever you go in Valencia, paella is there. Ask a local for a restaurant recommendation and they will invariably tell you to make a reservation at La Pepica, a famous beachfront eatery which has been open since 1898, was once eulogised by famous Hispanophile Ernest Hemingway and specialises in paella.

If you’re looking for the best place to go shopping, you will be directed to the Central Market, where many of the stalls are dedicated to selling paella cooking pans — you can’t just use any old frying pan — which come in a mind-boggling range of sizes.

And if you’re looking for an activity to pass the time, you will doubtless be encouraged to join one of the paella tasting tours or cookery courses which seem to be available on every street corner.

There’s no doubt about it: Valencians love their paella. And they are also very protective of it, with natives regularly complaining that only two varieties are truly authentic: meat (rabbit, chicken and snails) or seafood.

Anything else is regarded as an abominable perversion of the dish, and famous foreign chefs such as Jamie Oliver and Gordon Ramsay have got themselves into trouble for their supposedly impure paella recipes, which Valencians scathingly label “rice with things” rather than being worthy of the term paella.

As with most local delicacies, paella’s importance in Valencia arose from necessity. Until recently it was a poor and agricultural region, with the flat and marshy plains of the surrounding countryside, especially near the Albufera lake, ideally suited to the cultivation of rice, which was first introduced to the area by Muslim rulers in the tenth century.

Making the most of what they had, Valencians learned how to cook with rice. Over centuries they developed specialisms and preferences, and so paella was born.

Little did those early rice cultivators know that their cooking methods would eventually become a global phenomenon, or that their dish would come to define Valencia in the eyes of locals and outsiders alike.

That, however, is the way that history has transpired, and now it’s nearly impossible to move in Valencia without seeing paella. And there’s nothing wrong with that, because it is indeed a delicious dish — but if you want to avoid offending the locals, just don’t describe it as Spanish.

