Norway vacation opens eyes to cash-free society

JULY 30 — I’ve just returned from a vacation in beautiful Norway, and money is on my mind.

That’s not just because Norway is surely the most expensive country in Europe, with a meal in a restaurant costing three times the amount you would expect to pay where I live in Spain.

Those sky-high prices (which are offset for locals by similarly hiked-up wages) are only a small part of the explanation for the fact I have come back from my visit to capital Oslo and second city Bergen preoccupied by financial considerations.

The main reason, in fact, that I am thinking about money is that in Norway, I didn’t see any. In fact, although I’m sure they have it, I couldn’t even tell you what Norwegian money looks like.

I do know what it’s called: Norwegian currency is the Krone. And I am aware that 10 Krone is worth around one Euro (or five Malaysian ringgit), so I was painfully conscious of just how high those restaurant bills were.

But I don’t know what a Krone looks like, because throughout my 10 days in the country I didn’t pay for anything in cash. I didn’t even have any cash, because all of my transactions — and with a family of four to feed and entertain, there were plenty — were carried out by bank card.

I didn’t intend that to happen but circumstances dictated I packed for the trip in a hurry and didn’t have time to exchange money, instead planning to take out some cash from an ATM on my first day in Oslo.

The fortress Akershus Festning in Oslo, Norway. — Picture from commons.wikimedia.orgBut then I couldn’t find any ATMs and after using my card for my first few purchases I gradually realised that, actually, I didn’t really need to see the colour of Krone at all.

Initially, I found it quite disconcerting to wander around a foreign country without any money. Being a child of the Seventies, I’m from a generation brought up to regard making financial arrangements a key component of planning for any overseas trip.

But the world has changed, and “money” in terms of tangible cash you can put in your pockets has become an old-fashioned concept which doesn’t mean too much anymore because the exchange of finances, like the exchange of information, now largely takes place unseen, digitally.

This change has certainly delivered a new freedom to the experience of travelling. In days gone by, we would have to visit our bank or travel agent to obtain travellers cheques before we departed, or, more recently, hunt down the nearest ATM immediately upon arrival.

Not any longer. Now, as I can attest first-hand, it’s possible to spend 10 days in a foreign country without having any money at all. You just need a functioning credit or debit card, and the world is at your fingertips.

You would expect this in major establishments such as large hotels or chain stores. But in Norway, absolutely everywhere accepts card payment: ice cream huts, hot dog stalls, bicycle hire shops — no matter how large or small, every sales outlet had their card readers at the ready and the fact I had literally no money, in the traditional sense of the word, was never a problem.

Actually, that’s not true. It was a problem once, in Bergen on the final day of our trip. As we were walking through the city centre we happened upon a street performer, Sven from Sweden (you can look him up on Facebook), whose zany show (juggling toilet rolls whilst standing on a microwave) entertained my daughters for 20 minutes or so.

At the end of the show, when Sven from Sweden produced his hat for donations, there was nothing I could do. It’s not that I didn’t want to pay him, but I couldn’t because I had literally nothing to give. And it is people like him, operating in the shadows of the black market, who will suffer from the transition to a cash-free economy.

On the whole, that transition a good thing. Sven from Sweden is the acceptable face of the black market, which mainly exists to facilitate activities which are illegal — selling drugs, for example.

People who want their transactions to leave no trace have always favoured cash. One single dollar bill can be endlessly recycled to carry out payments worth hundreds of dollars, and no banking, taxation or law enforcement agencies can have any idea about how the money has been used.

So it is no surprise that governments are favouring the move towards cash-free, which allows every transaction to be traced and taxed.

The death of cash by no means ends with credit and debit cards, which are themselves almost antiquated in a world where many people are now spending much of their money via apps on their mobile phones. The app offered by my bank in Spain, Banco Sabadell, is knowingly called “Wallet” in a sly reference to the item it is aiming to replace.

And, because the black market isn’t simply going to disappear due to its medium of exchange being taken away, new online “cryptocurrency” payment networks such as Bitcoin are also becoming increasingly popular for illegal (and legal) trading.

The situation will continue to evolve, no doubt. Ultimately, “money” is just that thing we use to get something from someone in a mutually acceptable fashion. For centuries, it was mainly physical notes and coins, but that reality is now becoming history and, like everything, money is moving towards a digital, invisible future.

I know that I’m somewhat behind the times in being surprised by all this. Today’s children, no doubt, will grow up never expecting to use actual money because digital life is normal for them. But the rest of us just need to keep up, because the world is changing fast.