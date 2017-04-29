Mourinho and Guardiola delivering damp squib

APRIL 29 — I wanted to start this article by using the phrase "damp squib", but then realised that although I know what it means – something that has not lived up to expectations – I did not know why it means that.

So I looked it up, and it turns out that damp squib fits my purposes perfectly. A squib (and be careful not to use damp squid… it has nothing to do with wet fish) is a small firework, and when it is damp, it fails to go off. Rather than exploding, it tamely fizzles out into nothing.

A damp squib, then, neatly describes the first season in charge at Manchester United and Manchester City for Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola, which has been nothing like the explosion we all anticipated.

When they were appointed by their respective clubs last summer, they arrived to a great fanfare of hype and expectation, with Guardiola’s arrival from Bayern Munich set to revolutionise English football while Mourinho was poised to restore the Red Devils of Old Trafford to their former greatness.

Neither of those things have happened. Last weekend’s defeat in the FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal has left City staring at the prospect of a trophy-less season, with a disappointing last 16 Champions League exit to Monaco giving them with nothing to play for except a top four finish in the Premier League.

Similarly, although Mourinho’s United have managed to win the League Cup and are still in the hunt for the Europa League, their campaign has been generally disappointing, with the last few months characterised by far too many draws and far too few goals.

So this season really has been something of a damp squib – no explosions, lots of unfulfilled expectations – for both City and United, and on Thursday night they went head to head in a bid to prevent their campaigns from really fizzling out into a great disappointment.

Sadly, though, a highly anticipated game turned out to be another damp squib with a goalless draw which only served to show how much work remains to be done at both clubs.

Mourinho reverted to the strategy he has employed for the vast majority of his team’s away games against big-name opposition so far this season: defend, contain and counter-attack.

It worked to an extent, because City were restricted to just a handful of significant chances and United generally looked to have the game well under control from a defensive point of view.

But Mourinho’s men, once again, offered next to nothing going forward and only managed one shot on target all night, not even touching the ball inside City’s penalty area for the whole of the second half.

For a club like Manchester United, occasionally drawing 0-0 might be acceptable but doing it in nearly every big game certainly isn’t, and it’s obvious from the fact that they have only scored 50 league goals all season – at least 10 fewer than every other team in the top seven – that goalscoring is their major flaw.

If Mourinho’s priority for next season will be to maintain his team’s defensive solidity whilst also injecting them with more attacking ability, Guardiola faces a similar issue in the need to match City’s dominance with more end product.

Although Thursday’s derby was a one-way street in terms of possession and territory, with City controlling a whopping 70 per cent of the possession, they didn’t create anywhere near the amount of goal threat you would expect to result from such superiority and it seems inevitable that both Manchester clubs will be active in the transfer market this summer.

Before then, however, they have to finish the current campaign and the remaining fixtures are extremely important to both teams.

The absolute minimum requirement for Guardiola and Mourinho is to ensure qualification for next season’s Champions League, which requires finishing in the EPL’s top four – ideally the top three, to avoid a potentially awkward playoff round in August.

With just a few games remaining, neither team is assured of that position, with the Manchester clubs battling alongside Arsenal and Liverpool for the two remaining places behind leading duo Chelsea and Tottenham.

Thursday’s draw was a great result for Arsenal and Liverpool, leaving open the possibility that both Guardiola and Mourinho will both fail to take their teams into the Champions League next season – and that, considering the fanfare surrounding their arrival, would be a major failure indeed.

There is still time remaining to ensure a relatively happy ending, and City’s fixture list in particular gives them a great chance of staying in the top four.

But so far, the expected high-octane slugfest between Guardiola and Mourinho has been among the very dampest of squibs.

