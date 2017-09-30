Morata stepping out of the shadows

SEPT 30 — The highlight of the European football weekend comes at Stamford Bridge tonight, where the first meeting between English Premier League title candidates takes place with Chelsea hosting Manchester City.

Wait a minute, some of you might be saying. What do you mean it’s the first meeting between title candidates? Chelsea have already played against Arsenal; we’ve already seen City take on Liverpool. They are also title candidates, aren’t they?

In a word: no. Even this early in the campaign, it’s pretty clear to see that we are heading for a three-horse title race, with City, Chelsea and Manchester United – the current top three – the only realistic contenders.

Liverpool and Arsenal have too many obvious deficiencies to keep pace with the top three, and although there’s an argument that Tottenham also have a chance, personally I feel they will struggle to manage the dual demands of the Premier League and the Champions League.

So, to my eyes, today’s meeting at Stamford Bridge is the first proper title battle of the season and it promises to be a compelling fixture, with City and Chelsea both in superb form.

The London club have recovered well from an opening day shock home loss to Burnley, winning seven and drawing one of their last eight games including a highly impressive Champions League victory at Atletico Madrid in midweek.

City are in even better form, winning their last seven straight games with a remarkable cumulative goal difference of 26-2, so they certainly won’t be daunted by the task of travelling to face the reigning champions.

The game also features one of the league’s three joint highest scorers, new Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata, who is joined on six goals so far this season with City’s Sergio Aguero – absent today after being involved in a car crash in Amsterdam on Thursday – and Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku.

Morata started his career with hometown team Real Madrid, breaking into the first team squad during Jose Mourinho’s last campaign in charge, 2012/13.

The following season he was a regular from the bench, finishing the season with eight league goals, and it appeared that this young striker was on the path to becoming an important player for the most glamorous club in the world.

Instead, though, he was deemed surplus to requirements at the Bernabeu and sold to Juventus, where another season of attempting to establish himself ensued.

Morata enjoyed plenty of excellent moments with the Italian giants, especially in the Champions League where he ironically scored the goal to knock out his former club Real Madrid, and also got on the scoresheet in Juve’s loss in the 2015 final against Barcelona.

Again, though, Morata was never truly installed as an automatic starter at Juventus, often finding himself playing second or third fiddle behind Carlos Tevez, Fernando Llorente and Mario Mandzukic in the same way he had been unable to escape the shadows cast by Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo in Madrid.

In the summer of 2016, which also saw him play well for Spain in the European Championships, his career turned full circle and he was bought back by Madrid, ready for another shot at proving himself with his first club.

The same pattern re-emerged, with Morata occasionally starting, playing well and scoring more than fair share of goals, but inevitably being left out of the team whenever big games rolled around.

And so, when he joined Chelsea this summer, Morata could look back with pride but also with a fair amount of frustration on a career which had seen him spend four seasons playing at the highest level but generally only doing so as a bit-part player, never starting more than 50 per cent of his team’s league games.

With the move to England, that had to change. At £58 million (RM328 million), Morata was a costly investment for Chelsea and they did not spend that amount of money for someone to sit on the bench.

During the pre-season preparations, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte stated his firm intention for his new signing to replace Diego Costa as his first choice starting striker, giving Morata the status and the profile – and also the pressure and expectation – he has never previously had.

At the age of 24, Morata is no longer a young prospect or one for the future, and as the starting centre forward for one of the biggest clubs in Europe he has the responsibility of no longer being potentially one of the world’s best strikers and actually being one of the best.

So far, he has shown himself to be up to the task, with his hat-trick in last week’s 4-0 victory over Stoke followed up by another goal in his return to Madrid for Chelsea’s midweek European victory over Atletico.

He is a man in top form, with something to prove, and at the moment everything is going in the right direction. Now he just needs to sustain it, and a match-winning performance against title rivals Manchester City today would be no surprise at all.

