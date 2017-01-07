Miami Dolphins on improbable playoffs adventure

JANUARY 7 — Like many sports-mad Brits who grew up in the 1980s, I am a long-suffering fan of the American football team Miami Dolphins.

The reason why takes some explaining, but bear with me, because it’s a tale which should evoke empathy from any fan of a perennially underachieving sports team. So if you support West Ham rather than Chelsea, or Espanyol rather than Barcelona, read on…

This might be unthinkable in the contemporary digital era, but throughout my early childhood British youngsters survived on a paltry diet of just three television channels: BBC1, BBC2 and ITV.

So there was great excitement when a new channel was launched, especially when the rather unimaginatively named “Channel 4” decided to firmly aim for the teenage and young adult market with a modern mix of programming.

One of Channel 4’s great successes came with the first-ever British broadcasting of the NFL — the National Football League — introducing millions of Brits to a sport, “American” football, of whose existence we had previously only been vaguely aware.

The NFL became very popular, with most sports fans of my age quickly adopting an enthusiastic interest, eagerly awaiting the weekly hour-long highlights programme which was presented by a rare example of a British professional player, Atlanta Falcons kicker Mick Luckhurst.

The winners of the Superbowl championship in the first season I watched Channel 4’s coverage were the Chicago Bears, and their star players like mouthy quarterback Jim McMahon, elegant running back Walter Payton (now sadly deceased), tough tackling linebacker Mike Singletary and huge lineman William “the Refrigerator” Perry attracted a lot of fans.

But I was among those who picked someone else, the Miami Dolphins: partly because of the glamour exuded by the TV series Miami Vice, partly because of the team’s cool aqua-green jerseys, partly because they were led by charismatic coach Don Shula and brilliant young quarterback Dan Marino and partly, I have to admit, because the girl I liked at the time had also decided to support the team.

That’s all pretty sad, I know, but back then the Dolphins seemed like a wise choice. Ok, Chicago Bears were that season’s Superbowl winners, but the Dolphins were perennial contenders.

Just over a decade previously they had become the only team ever to complete a “perfect season” by winning every single game (a record which still stands), and with the stern Shula and the amazing Marino at the helm it was only a matter of time until their next title. Right?

Wrong. Not only have Miami failed to win the Superbowl since I started supporting them more than 30 years ago, they haven’t even come close.

Marino spent his entire career with the club, but he is now widely known as the greatest quarterback to never win a championship after enduring the misfortune of playing on a series of teams which spectacularly failed to meet his dizzying standards.

After Marino retired, things got worse and worse, with the Dolphins only once qualifying for the playoffs since 2001, and even then losing heavily in the first round against the Baltimore Ravens in 2008 – and in a league which sees 10 of the 32 teams qualify for the playoffs every season and which prides itself on equality, that’s quite a stunning non-achievement.

The start of the new season offered no hope that things were about to change, with the team losing four of their first five games and giving every indication that wins would be very hard to come by once again.

But then came a remarkable transformation. For reasons which aren’t fully understood but must have something to do with divine inspiration, Miami suddenly did the unthinkable and became quite good, winning six consecutive games for the first time in 10 years.

Still, long-suffering and cynical fans like me didn’t become too optimistic, fully expecting a late-season collapse and another failure to reach the playoffs – especially after starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill suffered a season-ending injury, forcing back-up Matt Moore into the starting role after years of inactivity.

But no! Moore played pretty well, the victories kept on coming and the season finished with the Dolphins sitting pretty on a 10-6 record and qualifying for the playoffs for only the second time in 15 years. The playoffs! It’s hard to believe, but it’s true… Miami Dolphins are back in the playoffs.

Now, as the knockout action gets underway this weekend, comes an even bigger task: winning a game in the playoffs, something which hasn’t happened since 2001.

Tomorrow night’s game in the wild card round — three wins away from reaching the Superbowl and four wins away from, heaven forbid, actually becoming champions — is a trip to face the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Naturally, I am expecting nothing other than a convincing defeat. We Dolphins fans have become conditioned to expect the worst over the last few decades, and the worst is mostly exactly what we get.

But, well, this is sport so you never know. We have already beaten Pittsburgh this season, mainly by injuring their quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, and this Dolphins team has made a funny little habit out of grabbing victories that nobody anticipated or can explain.

Whatever happens, at least we can enjoy the sight of something which I have more or less forgotten: our team actually playing in the playoffs. Wonders never cease!

