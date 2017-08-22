Messi goes back to the future

AUGUST 22 — Back in the mid-2000s, Lionel Messi started his career as a right winger, wreaking mayhem by cutting inside onto his strong left foot to shoot or pass as he attacked the penalty area.

Fairly soon, however, then-Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola dreamed up a new position for his gifted young Argentine, bringing him into the middle to line up as a centre forward.

But Messi was a centre forward with a difference, because he was also given free rein to use his ball playing skills by dropping deep into midfield and joining in with the build-up.

There, Messi was able to team up with Xavi and Andres Iniesta to create a fast paced game of passing and movement, which was memorably dubbed “the carousel” by Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson.

Messi’s position was known as the “false nine” because he started off lining up as the team’s centre forward as a traditional number nine, playing off the shoulder of the opposition centre backs, but he then spent most of his time as an attacking midfielder, looking to play swift one-twos or measure slide rule passes around the edge of the penalty area.

It was a position which had occasionally been used before, most memorably by the Hungarian national team which stunned the world by thrashing England 6-3 at Wembley in 1953, but it had not been employed by a major team for many years and Guardiola’s implementation of the system made quite a stir in the tactical world.

It was also hugely successful, as Messi played a central role in a brilliant few years for Barca, winning three straight La Liga titles and the Champions League twice, in 2009 and 2011, as well as setting a significant personal milestone by scoring an outrageous 91 goals in the 2012 calendar year, beating the previous record of Gerd Muller.

The false nine role, as perfected by Messi, was devilishly difficult to play against because defenders just didn’t know where to go.

If the centre backs left their usual positions and followed Messi into midfield, they left space open behind them which Messi, Xavi or Iniesta could exploit by rolling passes into the stride of the diagonal runs of wingers.

But if they maintained their normal shape in a flat back four, defenders faced an even worse problem as Messi received possession between the lines of defence and midfield, allowing him to run unmarked and unhindered straight towards goal.

The false nine position created an imbalance, a disequilibrium which took opponents out of their comfort zone and left them confused. They couldn’t chase the ball because Messi, Xavi and Iniesta would just pass it around them, but they couldn’t just stand there and wait because Messi in full flight running towards the edge of the box was almost impossible to stop.

Gradually, though, the system lost its effectiveness, partly because opposition defences worked out they could deny space for Messi by defending extremely deep and narrow on the edge of their box — a back eight rather than a back four — and partly because the ageing Xavi was no longer able to orchestrate the carousel at such dizzying speed.

And so, in early 2015 Messi abandoned the false nine role and moved back out to where he had started, on the right wing.

That position also suited his new teammates, Luis Suarez and Neymar, with whom Messi formed a lethal “trident.”

If Messi didn’t get you down the right, Neymar would get you down the left. And if you could keep him quiet as well, Suarez would get you through the middle.

Together the South American amigos were unstoppable, scoring goals for fun with weekly displays of scintillating attacking brilliance which delivered two more league titles as well as another Champions League crown.

But now, of course, Neymar is gone and Messi is reinventing himself yet again.

On Sunday, he was back in his old false nine position, starring as Barca kicked off the new league campaign with a comfortable 2-0 win over Real Betis.

Although Messi didn’t score that was only a matter of misfortune as he sent shots crashing against the woodwork on no less than three occasions, and his brilliant overall performance made a mockery of the idea that he is past his best.

It remains to be seen whether Messi’s return to the false nine role was a temporary or permanent measure — it could well depend on which new players his club manages to sign between now and the closing of the transfer window.

But there is every chance that, under new coach Ernesto Valverde, Messi will end up returning to his old position for good. Or, at least, until the next phase of his evolution is required.

And isn’t that quite something? Even the greatest player of his generation, and quite possibly of all time, is constantly required to rethink, reconsider and remould his game. Even Messi can’t stand still. What does that say for the rest of us? Surely it tells us that life is change, and that often change is good.

After all, if even Messi can adapt and change, so can you and I.

