Merry Christmas! Or Happy Holidays…?

Andy West is a sports, culture and politics writer originally from the UK and now living in Barcelona. Follow him on Twitter at @andywest01.

DECEMBER 24 — Merry Christmas!

Am I allowed to say that? Or does the phrase offend you?

I ask because it seems to be more and more the case with every passing year that we, in the West, are discouraged from using the Mxxxx Cxxxxxxxx phrase because it might be upsetting to people who do not follow the Christian faith and are therefore not celebrating at this time of year.

That’s at least half of the planet, after all. Christmas is not a part of the annual calendar for Muslims, Buddhists or Hindus, it is marked very differently by Judaists, and non-believers clearly don’t, well, believe, that December 25 should be treated as a day any different from the others.

So, rather than causing offence to the many millions of people who are unmoved by — or even feel hostile towards — Christian celebrations, we are supposed to avoid the C word and instead employ another more ambiguous phrase such as “Happy Holidays.”

Personally, I don’t see the fuss, even though I am not Christian and I am not giving my children a Christian upbringing (this week my youngest daughter thought, or guessed, that the parents of Jesus were called Mary and Steve).

Pavilion Kuala Lumpur all decked out for Christmas... as are most shopping malls in the country. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaThe story of Jesus’s miraculous birth and the wise men and the guiding star and all that guff might not carry any resonance with me, but that doesn’t mean I am offended by the thought of other people immersing themselves into the(ir) “true meaning” of Christmas, or that I feel slighted by anyone who might happen to wish me a “Merry Christmas.”

Indeed, in a fragmented world where the old idea of community is now largely limited to the frenzied accumulation of likes, connections, thumbs up and friends on social media networks, Christmas is one of the few remaining opportunities for a festival that everyone can enjoy in their own way.

Whether you are a Christian, Muslim, Hindu or atheist, you share one thing in common if you live in a country where Christmas is celebrated: December 25 is a public holiday. A day off work, a break from school, a respite from the day to day demands of ordinary life and a chance to spend time with family.

Not everybody has to spend that day doing exactly the same thing. Some will go to church, others will over-indulge in food and wine, others will exchange gifts and play board games, others will spend the day lazily in front of the television, and quite a lot of people will do all those things.

But none of that is compulsory. In free societies, it’s up to you, just as it should be. And even though I might not personally have any interest in celebrating the birth of Jesus, I can’t complain that anybody is forcing me to do so.

Christmas, after all, is just a harmless word. And although it comes loaded with certain specific connotations due to its first six letters, it is a time of year that can be interpreted and enjoyed in different ways.

In fact, many of our customs and traditions — bringing a tree inside the house, putting up decorations, getting together with friends and family for a big feast — pre-date Christianity and were instead a part of a big winter festival, celebrating the shortest day of the year (December 21).

Those pagan traditions were co-opted by the church after Christianity became the official religion of the Roman Empire around 1,700 years ago, but they initially had nothing to do with the birth of Jesus, and they can still be applied and enjoyed in the original pagan context… if you wish, or not, if you wish. It’s free choice, and the use of a word doesn’t change that.

The attempt to replace Merry Christmas with Happy Holidays started, as with all these things, in the United States, but is now starting to infiltrate the rest of the Western world, where it’s increasingly common to talk about the “holiday season” and “winter break” rather than Christmas.

It’s part of a much wider push for political correctness in all aspects of social and cultural life, with many phrases which were once deemed perfectly normal now decried as offensive.

In many cases, I perfectly agree with politically correct language. Many words, especially those applied to minority groups, are loaded with negative, judgmental connotations and attempts to banish once-common derogatory terms such as “poof” (homosexual), “coon” (black person) or “spastic” (disabled person) can only be supported if your aim is to create a fair and equal society.

“Merry Christmas”, however, is another matter. It’s just a word used to describe a specific time of year: no more, no less. It is not judgmental, critical or offensive, and anyone who takes the phrase as some kind of insult needs a serious lesson in tolerance.

Tolerance, indeed, cuts both ways. If we, in the West, want to tolerate different lifestyles and embrace minorities, those different lifestyles and minorities must also be able to tolerate alternative viewpoints too.

It would be more than a little bit hypocritical if I, as a non-Christian, expected believers to tolerate my opinions, but simultaneously refused to tolerate the fact that some people do like to worship at Christ’s altar.

If I want them to tolerate me, I should also be able to tolerate them. And so, on that note, may I wish you all a very Merry Christmas. And if that phrase offends you… get over it.

*This is the personal opinion of the columnist.