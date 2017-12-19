Marathon man Smith destroys England

Andy West is a sports, culture and politics writer originally from the UK and now living in Barcelona. Follow him on Twitter at @andywest01.

DECEMBER 19 — When I woke up on Friday morning, Steve Smith was batting.

Smith is the captain of the Australia cricket team, who are currently contesting a series against England.

With two of the best-of-five series played and won, Australia entered Thursday’s third match in Perth, Western Australia, knowing that another victory would give them an unassailable 3-0 lead, rendering the final two matches redundant and handing themselves a welcome early Christmas present.

England, for a change, put up a decent effort on Thursday’s opening day, taking their innings into the second day’s play thanks to a long partnership between Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow, allowing the visiting team to post a perfectly respectable total of 403 when their innings came to an end on Friday morning.

Then it was time for Australia to reply. They lost a couple of early wickets, giving hope to England and bringing captain Smith into action.

And so, when I woke up at around 7am Central European Time on Friday morning, 2pm in Perth, Steve Smith was batting.

I went through my usual morning routines: shower, get dressed, eat breakfast, feed children, get children ready for school. And Smith continued to bat.

I drove my youngest daughter to school, a round trip of roughly 50 minutes, and sat down at my desk to start the day’s work. And Smith continued to bat.

As I was half-watching the cricket and half-working, I couldn’t tell you in detail what was happening in the match. But one of the beauties of watching cricket is that you don’t have to study it too intently to get a decent idea of what is going on — the pace of the action is slow enough for an occasional glance to suffice.

So I do know that Smith was making the task of batting look easy. Despite the relentless pressure of 11 England players desperately trying to get him out, knowing that he was the key prize in their quest to keep the series alive, he wasn’t in any trouble whatsoever.

The England bowlers took it in turns to hurl the ball towards him, and he hit it back. Either defensively, with the utmost care and composure, or aggressively, with power and placement. Sometimes he didn’t bother to hit the ball at all, knowing that it would not hit his stumps. But whatever he did, Smith was in complete control, entirely unruffled and never looking even remotely likely to get himself out.

So when the day’s action came to an end, around six and a half hours after it had started, Smith was still batting, having reached a total of 92 not out during his three hours at the crease as Australia advanced serenely towards the target set by England.

The following day, I woke up a little later. It was Saturday, after all — time for a weekend lay-in. The action in Perth had already been underway for about four hours, so I was naturally hoping and expecting that Smith had been dislodged long ago, and that England were making strong progress towards dismissing the entire Australian team and getting themselves back in the game.

But guess what? Yes, Smith was still batting.

And he continued to bat, faultlessly, chancelessly, as I again went through the morning routines. I ate breakfast; Smith batted. I showered and changed; Smith batted. I went to the local shop for some milk; Smith batted.

On and on he went, continuing all the way through until the end of another day, taking his personal total way past 200 and putting Australia in an utterly dominant position.

Finally, on Sunday morning — two full days after he had started — Smith was given out, dismissed by England’s all-time leading wicket taker Jimmy Anderson after mustering a career-best total of 239 runs in an innings which lasted for precisely nine hours and 38 minutes.

Nine hours and 38 minutes! I can’t think of any other comparable sport where the protagonists can spend so long at the centre of the action.

Of course there are endurance sports such as cycling, where competitors will cover thousands of kilometres over days and weeks. But I’m talking about ball sports pitting one athlete or team directly against another. Football is 90 minutes; basketball roughly two hours; American football and baseball take three hours; tennis anything between an hour and, at a push, five hours.

But there’s nothing to compare with the length of test match cricket, a sport which can go on for five days, each day containing six hours of play. For a batsman, who continues to bat until the opposition forces him out, an innings can last anything between three minutes and three days — although, in reality, three hours is generally a commendable time span.

Staying in for nine hours is such an incredible combination of technique, concentration and physical stamina, it very rarely happens. The all-time record is held by Pakistan’s Hanif Mohammed, who somehow managed to bat for 970 minutes — more than 16 hours — against the West Indies in 1958.

This year, the longest innings was by India’s Cheteshwar Pujara, who stayed in for 672 minutes against Australia in March.

And then there was Smith, whose marathon stint broke England’s resistance but earned my utmost respect. Never mind doing something supremely well for nine hours — I struggle to be at my best for nine minutes.

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.