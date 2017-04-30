Le Pen continues the rise of national sentiment

APRIL 30 — As the current round of European elections continued with last weekend’s first presidential vote in France, the outcome highlighted an ongoing debate which is likely to continue to shape politics for the next few decades: how important are nations?

Very important, according to Marine Le Pen, whose second-placed finish with 21.4 per cent of the ballots cast was enough to take her into next week’s run-off vote.

Le Pen is the leader of the French National Front, which places the protection and promotion of French values and culture as its most important priority.

Exactly what French values and culture are supposed to be is a complex question (does it include the country’s millions of Muslims, for example?). But for now, let’s leave that issue aside and simply note the fact that Le Pen and her followers emphasise above everything else France and French-ness.

That’s not the case for Le Pen’s competitor, Emmanuel Macron, who claimed 23.9 per cent of the vote last Sunday and is now the favourite to win the decisive upcoming second round.

In contrast to Le Pen, Macron does not align himself with national issues. Instead, he is an internationalist — a proponent of globalism in favour of the European Union and with a far more inclusive approach to immigration than Le Pen, who has pledged to massively reduce the number of foreigners moving into France.

The Front National (FN) party’s Marine Le Pen seen here at a campaign meeting on April 27, 2017 in Nice. — Picture from AFPOther issues, such as the economy and welfare policies, have taken a back seat throughout the French election campaign, which is essentially asking voters to decide one thing only: do you feel French, or do you feel that you belong to an international community?

This is the theme for practically every election taking place in the Western world at the moment.

Last year, British voters emphatically declared that they feel British, not European, by voting to leave the European Union, and the rise of national sentiment within the UK is expected to be ratified in June’s general election, which will probably deliver a sizeable majority to an increasingly hard-Brexit leaning government.

And of course, Donald Trump’s march to the White House towards the end of last year was largely based on the same issue, with the new president’s endlessly repeated election slogan “Let’s Make America Great Again” telling you everything you need to know about his priorities.

This growing popularity of politicians who put national interests first represents a shift from the mentality which has dominated Western thinking in the last few decades.

Until recently, narrow national interests have been replaced by a more global attitude due to three main factors, starting with two world wars in the first half of the 20th century showing exactly how destructive nationalist ideologies can be when they are taken to extremes.

Advances in technology have also shaped a more international outlook, with affordable long-distance travel, easily available worldwide communications and the birth of the internet all serving to make the planet smaller, narrowing the mental gap between people of different nationalities.

And thirdly, the unstoppable march of consumerism has also been a strong force behind the rise of the global village: in the same way that websites don’t care where you are logging on from, multinational corporations don’t care where they sell their products.

In the developed world, nearly everybody is already a fully-fledged global citizen by virtue of our consumer habits: we watch TV programmes from America, wear clothes made in China, eat kiwi fruits from New Zealand and drive cars manufactured in Germany.

However, not everybody feels international, and the recent influx of immigrants and the spread of Islamic terrorism has sparked a reawakening of national sentiments among Westerners who, like Le Pen, feel deeply and intrinsically connected to their specific country of birth.

This movement even has a name. The dark legacy of violent right-wing extremists like Hitler’s Nazis means the term “nationalism” cannot be used ­— nobody, other than deliberately provocative radicals, would dare to describe themselves as nationalist.

So instead, a recently-coined phrase becoming increasingly popular to describe this kind of politics: nationism.

Among the most prominent promoters of nationism, which supposedly differs from nationalism because it is democratic rather than authoritarian, is the triumphant leader of the Brexit campaign, Nigel Farage.

Now mainly a broadcaster rather than a politician, Farage uses his radio show on LBC (London Broadcasting Company) and his regular appearances on American TV chat shows to hammer home the message that a new “nationist” sentiment is sweeping across the Western world, with millions of ordinary people turning their backs on the forces of globalism to proudly restate their national identities.

Whatever you think of Farage, the various election results we have seen in the last few months suggest he is right, with Le Pen’s success in France providing the latest example.

And make no mistake: she has been successful. Just because Le Pen finished behind Macron in the first round of voting and is unlikely to become president, there has been a tendency to claim that French voters collectively decided to turn their backs on her brand of nationalism/nationism.

But that’s not really the case. Just a few years ago, the French National Front was a fringe party, with the followers of Marine’s father Jean-Marie regarded as dangerous extremists who would never become a significant voice on the national stage.

Now, however, even though she probably won’t become president, Le Pen’s policies appealed to sufficient voters to allow her to finish second, with nearly eight million people backing her in last weekend’s election. It’s clear she enjoys massive support.

Nobody knows where or how the rise of national sentiments will end, but it’s an issue that isn’t going away.