Kaliningrad: Europe’s ticking time bomb

Andy West is a sports, culture and politics writer originally from the UK and now living in Barcelona. Follow him on Twitter at @andywest01.

MAY 7 — Kaliningrad does not attract many headlines in the international media.

Mostly, there’s no reason it should. After all, it’s just a medium-sized Russian city, with a population of less than 500,000, where nothing of any particular importance happens.

Tucked away on the shores of the Baltic Sea in north-eastern Europe, the city is perhaps best known in its previous incarnation as Koenigsberg, when it belonged to the German-speaking Prussian empire and was the hometown of the great philosopher Immanuel Kant, who during the 1700s would be seen by local residents taking his daily walk whilst pondering the categorical imperative.

Other than being Kant’s lifelong home, the city is not really famous for anything at all. But Kaliningrad’s current anonymity is unlikely to last forever, for reasons which are evident in its name.

Despite being located due north of Warsaw, the capital of Poland, and around 500 kilometres to the west of Russia, Kaliningrad and its surrounding territory in fact belong to Russia — a small but lingering and living artefact from the era of the Cold War and the empire of the Soviet Union.

Koenigsberg turned into Kaliningrad at the end of the Second World War, when the majority German population were forcibly removed and the territory, which measures just 200 square kilometres, became Russian.

During the subsequent days of the Soviet Union, this didn’t really matter — as far as the Western world was concerned, it was just a small part of the vast and impenetrable evil empire hidden behind the Iron Curtain, only really of interest to military strategists due to its role as a key base of the Soviet navy.

But when the curtain was flung open and the communist union collapsed in the early 1990s, Kaliningrad became more significant.

Whilst neighbouring Lithuania and Poland celebrated freedom and independence from Moscow, Kaliningrad continued to be Russian and it has stayed that way ever since.

Blink and you will miss it... Kaliningrad is tiny but has geopolitical importance.A small but strategically important exclave which remains defiantly Russian despite being located hundreds of kilometres from Russia, which is far closer to Stockholm and Berlin than it is to Moscow, now the city is forever threatening to erupt into a full-scale international crisis.

Lithuanians feel particularly nervous about having a part of Russia, no matter how small it is, on their doorstep — and considering Russia’s historical tendency to invade their country, they have good reason.

In the twentieth century alone, Lithuania was occupied by Russian forces on three separate occasions, and in 1990 it became the first Soviet republic to declare independence.

Having also been forced to endure the horrors of occupation by Nazi Germany during the Second World War, the last thing Lithuanians want is being subjected to yet another attack from Russia, but that is exactly what they fear will happen to them — and they fear that it will be launched from Kaliningrad.

The border between Lithuania and Kaliningrad, and therefore between Lithuania and Russia, runs for more than 200 kilometres, therefore offering ample opportunity for the mounting of a full-scale invasion if the Red Army did decide to reclaim the territory.

Russia, of course, claims that Lithuania has nothing to worry about, and in time it may well prove to be the case that Lithuanian paranoia about the threat they perceive to be emanating from Kaliningrad is unfounded.

But the worst-case scenario is that Lithuania becomes the next Ukraine: an opportunity for Russia to test the resolve of the United States, the European Union, NATO and the wider international community by embarking upon a westwards expansion into a territory which it can claim, with a small degree of historical justification, “belongs to” the great Russian motherland and therefore can be annexed without drawing moral criticism.

Every Lithuanian I have spoken to is convinced about that possibility — not necessarily that it will definitely happen, but that it is a very realistic scenario and that it is by far the biggest threat to their country.

They talk in hushed and conspiratorial voices about the build-up of Russian troops and nuclear weapons within the Kaliningrad exclave, and frightening Red Army exercises close to the border with Lithuania, and corresponding NATO preparations in Poland, a short distance to the south. The way they speak, these are preparations for a full-scale invasion.

And it’s not just bar-room tittle-tattle. Just a few months ago, the Lithuanian government announced the construction of a wall along the border with Kaliningrad, with official statements peppered with talk about Russian “provocation” and “security threats.”

So what will happen? Viewed from a wider perspective, Kaliningrad is an historical anomaly. Like the British colony of Gibraltar on the southern tip of Spain, it has no real reason to be part of Russia.

Yet its strategic importance as a port on the shores of the Baltic Sea means that it will not be given up easily, and at some stage in the future its future is likely to be decided by some form of conflict.

Whether that conflict is armed or diplomatic, when it takes place and how quickly it is resolved are complete unknowns.

In the immediate future, a lot may depend on how the relationship between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump develops — if things go badly, it could easily become the next major international news story.

Let us hope that does not happen. But being realistic, peace and prosperity in Kaliningrad are unlikely to last forever.

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.