James aims to take Bayern to next level

Andy West is a sports, culture and politics writer originally from the UK and now living in Barcelona. Follow him on Twitter at @andywest01.

JULY 22 — With the start of the new European football season rapidly approaching, it’s time to think about what we can expect to see in the next few months.

One team with a particularly interesting season ahead of them are the German giants Bayern Munich, who have enjoyed a dominant run of success in their home country but been left frustrated on the European stage.

Bayern last won the Champions League title in 2013 and, although it’s by no means a failure that they haven’t returned to the final since then, for such a huge club with such a talented squad there will certainly be high hopes that they can now advance beyond their recent run of quarter and semi-final appearances.

As they attempt to make the jump in quality which would turn them from contenders into champions, the signing of James Rodriguez from Real Madrid could prove to be a particularly important one.

The Colombian star was never really given a full chance to shine in Spain, despite arriving as a high-profile ‘Galactico’ amid a whirl of publicity in the summer of 2014 after a hugely impressive set of performances in that year’s World Cup Finals.

James always struggled to fit in at the Bernabeu, in large part because it never became clear what was his best position within the team.

He is most naturally suited to the traditional ‘number ten’ role as a creative playmaker behind a centre forward, but that position was not available in Madrid due to the necessity of accommodating Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema in the same team.

And James was consequently shunted around from one position to another, appearing on the left wing, right wing and in midfield without ever really getting the chance to play where he could be most effective.

Nevertheless, he rarely disappointed when he was selected, especially towards the end of last season which saw him score against Barcelona in El Clasico and several more important league games en route to his team’s title triumph.

But his departure from the Bernabeu had looked inevitable for a long time, and the only surprise in his exit was the fact that the Spanish giants were forced to ship him out to Bayern on a two-year loan rather than being able to sell him for a sky-high fee.

In the current market it would be fair to expect a player of James’s calibre to fetch at least 50 million Euros, but strangely potential destinations such as Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris St Germain had little interest in pursuing a deal.

Perhaps that’s because James played so little during his final season in Madrid, only starting 13 league games, and he will arrive in Germany with a sense of having to rebuild a reputation which was once soaring but has now become a little sullied.

During his time in Spain there were occasional question marks over his fitness and his application, but those seemed to be unfair criticisms emerging mainly from some sections of the Spanish media in an attempt to justify why he was not playing more often.

He also showed an admirable team ethic, never attempting to rock the boat by publicly complaining about his lack of minutes on the pitch, and unless there’s something we don’t know about he maintained a good relationship with coach Zinedine Zidane right until the end.

Ultimately, James’s relative failure in Madrid can be explained by a surplus of world-class players in attacking midfield positions and a consequent lack of opportunity to perform in his best position, rather than any deficiencies on his own part.

He remains an outstanding talent, capable of both scoring and creating chances both from open play and with his excellent set-piece delivery, and at the age of 26 he should still be moving towards the best days of his career.

James’s new coach Carlo Ancelotti already knows exactly what he can do after managing him in Madrid during the 2014/15 season, and it will be fascinating to see how the Italian uses his new signing now that he can build an attack around him rather than squeezing him in as an afterthought.

Logically, James should line up just behind prolific Polish centre forward Robert Lewandowski, and it’s easy to imagine that duo forming a deadly partnership.

But Ancelotti is blessed with a luxury of riches, with Thomas Muller, Franck Ribery, Arjen Robben, Kingsley Coman and young Portuguese star Renato Sanches among his attacking options.

And with so many quality players within the Bayern squad it’s feasible that James will end up with exactly the same problem he encountered in Madrid: too many players to share the playing time around for any of them to be automatic selections.

But the Colombian captain deserves a chance to play a much bigger role than that, and if everything goes well he may end up both restoring his own reputation and becoming a key figure in Bayern once again lifting the Champions League trophy.

And that could make him the best loan signing ever.

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.