Home advantage sends India flying high

Andy West is a sports, culture and politics writer originally from the UK and now living in Barcelona. Follow him on Twitter at @andywest01.

DECEMBER 24 — One of the simultaneously most appealing and most frustrating aspects of test match cricket is the extreme importance of the state of the pitch, and the consequent major advantage it gives to the home team.

The recent five-match series between India and England, which concluded this week with a resounding 4-0 victory for the hosts, demonstrated once again the utmost importance of playing on familiar turf.

To an extent, it is the same in every sport, of course. Players and managers frequently talk of the need for their home fans to get behind them and play the role of the “12th man”, or sixth man, or whatever number it might be depending upon the particular sport involved.

The positive atmosphere created by fans in support of one team and their concurrent hostility towards the visitors does seem to exert a strangely powerful effect, which is slightly strange when you consider that professional athletes are highly trained performers and mentally strong enough to withstand more serious setbacks than a few people shouting at them.

Even so, the advantage enjoyed by home teams is nowhere near as strong in any sport as it is in test match cricket, where familiarity with the playing conditions adds another element of far more importance than mere crowd noise.

This is frustrating because it makes the outcome a lot more predictable — even before a series starts, everyone knows that the home team, whoever they are, are highly likely to prosper, and that it will take an enormous effort from the visitors to overcome the inherent disadvantages they are facing.

At the same time, however, it also adds another layer of intrigue because you know that any visitor, even if they are the best team in the world, is vulnerable and will have to really, really earn any victory.

The importance of the pitch is explained by differences in weather conditions along with variations in soil and grass.

Although these differences might seem rather obscure and insignificant from afar, in cricket they mean everything. The change from a slow and flat pitch to a fast and bouncy one is enormous, and the varying prevailing conditions in specific parts of the world mean that young players grow up learning equally varied techniques.

The damp conditions of England, for example, mean that the ball moves a lot in the air — it “swings” (something to do with the amount of air resistance encountered by the ball during its flight, scientists say). Consequently, England is renowned for producing the world’s best swing bowlers.

In Asia, however, the slower pitches are more conducive to spinning the ball, and India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are therefore always blessed with outstanding spin bowlers — and batsmen who can play against it. And in Australia, where pitches are quick and bouncy, there is always a steady supply of fast bowlers.

Taking players away from the conditions in which they have grown up, it is logical enough, significantly reduces their effectiveness — or, at least, challenges them to adapt to different conditions.

And this is precisely why winning away from home is so difficult, with India’s thumping victory over England last week demonstrating once again exactly how powerful home field advantage can be in test match cricket.

Not always, however. There have been plenty of recent examples of touring sides coming out on top, notably South Africa’s impressive 2-1 series victory over Australia in November.

But it’s India, flying high after their convincing triumph over England, who will finish the year comfortably on the top of the test match rankings, having won each of their last five series and not even losing a match — never mind a series — since August 2015.

Looking at the players, it’s easy to see why. Captain Virat Kohli is the best batsman in the world, and the team’s strength in depth was shown by Karun Nair scoring a triple century in this week’s match against England in only his third appearance.

In the bowling department, India are led by the world’s top spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who led all bowlers with 28 wickets against England and has now been named the international cricketer of the year by the world’s governing body.

And he’s far from alone, with teammate Ravindra Jadeja — another spin bowler — ranked just behind Ashwin at the top of the bowler’s rankings.

The only “but” about India’s team is whether they can maintain standards away from home. Three of their last four series wins came at home, with the sole away triumph coming against a desperately struggling West Indies.

We’ll have a while to find out, though, because their next series starts in February against Australia, again at home. And considering the way they have exploited their familiar conditions in recent months, we can expect India to remain the team to beat for quite a lot longer.

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.