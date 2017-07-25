High emotions in Neymar saga symptomatic of digital age

Andy West is a sports, culture and politics writer originally from the UK and now living in Barcelona. Follow him on Twitter at @andywest01.

JULY 25 ― At the time of writing, it appears that Neymar, one of the world’s most talented and coveted footballers, has opted to reject the advances of Paris St Germain and stay with Barcelona.

Stated in such a matter of fact manner, the situation seems relatively simple: a footballer has considered a tempting offer to move to a new club, but decided not to.

And really, that’s all there is to it. Fundamentally, Neymar’s dilemma in the last few weeks has been a fairly commonplace professional matter which will probably happen to most people during the course of their working lives: should I stay in my current job, or move to a new one?

But such a straightforward reading has barely been evident in the swirl of excitement and emotion which has accompanied the unravelling of this particular storyline, which has dominated this month’s sports news and generated millions of words of speculation and analysis.

In the recent past, the media ― newspapers, television and the radio ― were often, and often rightly, accused of creating this kind of unnecessary drama and stirring fans into a frenzy by producing hyperbolic headlines and conjuring dramatic plot twists not always based on truth.

But this is the digital age, and the Neymar saga has duly reflected modern realities by being largely played out on social media, where everyone has a strong opinion and many observers, regardless of their qualifications for such knowledge, seems to know exactly what is happening and why.

The drama has largely unfolded on Twitter, where everyone from professional journalists to hardcore Barcelona/PSG die-hards and casual followers of other clubs have been following every twist and turn (he’s leaving! No he’s staying! He’s leaving! No he’s staying etc etc) with a venting of rapid-fire judgments.

All of this has served to obscure the crucial fact of the matter: nobody really knew what was happening. Journalists didn’t know. Fans didn’t know. Social media gurus didn’t know. PSG’s directors and Barca’s players didn’t know. Heck, even Neymar didn’t know for a while, because his decision had not been made.

The only thing that anybody knew was that PSG were prepared to meet Neymar’s buy-out clause and offer him a juicy contract, and that he was ― understandably enough ― considering it.

But on social media, where the words “I don’t know” appear to be prohibited and extreme judgments and opinions are heavily favoured over tolerant understanding, that wasn’t good enough, and the simple facts ― player considering move to another club ― were overblown into apocalyptic proportions.

One particularly notable theme has been the self-righteous anger exhibited by many Barcelona fans towards Neymar, who was relentlessly pressured to break his public silence and share his innermost thoughts and feelings.

The Brazilian has been widely labelled a traitor, a coward, a selfish and greedy cheat, and many other unprintable insults, who should just “get the hell out of our club if you don’t want to play for us” to quote one Twitter post I saw.

Hang on just a minute. All Neymar has done ― isn’t this true? ― is receive an offer of employment, considered it carefully, and rejected it. He has done nothing wrong, nothing at all.

But due to the fact that he has not posted minute by minute updates on Twitter, he has found himself vilified as a secretive and manipulative liar.

Let’s have some empathy here. Neymar is a young man with a rare talent and high ambitions who has been forced into making a decision which will exert a significant impact over the future direction of his career.

He had every right to take PSG’s offer seriously ― he would have been stupid not to ― and he had every right to keep silent while he was thinking it over. And fans, no matter how much they love their club, have absolutely no right to demand that he shares his thought processes with the wider world from the moment he received the offer until the moment he made his decision.

I’m not saying we should feel sorry for Neymar. Of course not ― he’s a lucky guy with a wonderful life who should be (and is, I believe) grateful for everything his talent brings him. But we should be able to show a little bit of understanding and respect that he had a difficult decision to make. He’s certainly done nothing to deserve becoming the target of passionate and angry condemnation.

This is all a very modern development, of course. In the “old days” pre-social media, hundreds of footballers made similar decisions every summer. But the difference was that back then, before Twitter had taken over the world, nobody knew a thing about it until the decision was made ― and often, in cases such as Neymar’s where no transfer transpired, nobody ever knew at all.

Because there was no outlet for players to share their personal lives, there was no expectation for them to do so and no frustration when they didn’t. Now, though, when everyone wants to know everything and they want to know it RIGHT NOW, maintaining a discreet silence has become impossible and anybody who doesn’t post regular status updates is regarded as evasive and disloyal.

This is wrong. Neymar moving to Paris St Germain would have been a major story, of course, and the fact that they were prepared to smash the world transfer record to sign him is an interesting, albeit not particularly new, statement of their intent.

But Neymar hasn’t moved to Paris St Germain. He could have done, but he decided that he preferred to stay at Barcelona. That’s really all there is to the matter. So, can we all now calm down?

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.