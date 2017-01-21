Heroic Rodgers adding to his legend

JANUARY 21 — One of the most significant wider functions of sports in contemporary life is to supply us with our heroes and legends.

The world has been largely demythologised in the last couple of centuries, with the march of science rendering tales of dragon slayers and conjuring wizards no longer believable, while modern sensibilities also exclude brave soldier/warriors from the kind of adulation they were afforded in the past.

But we still need giants and titans to look up to, admire and seek to emulate, and our leading sports stars are one way of filling that gap — for proof, just look at the number of newspaper sports headlines containing the word “hero.”

In team sports, it doesn’t get much more heroic than the American football quarterback.

Although 21 other players are also on the field of play at any given time, with dozens more awaiting their turn to influence the action as the game unfolds, the quarterback is simultaneously The Boss and The King.

He is the man responsible for starting each phase of action, receiving the ball as it is “snapped” at the beginning of every play and then deciding whether to hand it off to a teammate to run, throw it, or take off and sprint with the ball himself. Others become involved later on, but the quarterback is the starting point.

To the untutored eye it can even appear that everyone else on the field is simply there to do the quarterback’s bidding, as though he is the all-powerful choreographer, directing the action and moving clinically manoeuvring everyone around like an omnipotent chess grandmaster.

In fact, it’s a lot more complicated than that because the quarterback, like every other player, is actually just following the orders of his coach. Every play is pre-ordained, with very little room for spontaneity, and the real conductor of the American football orchestra is the head coach or the offensive coordinator who, unseen and off stage, calls the plays which his players must follow.

But still, the quarterback is the chief executor of those plans, and the only one with the ability, when he sees fit, to go “off piste” by overruling the commands of his coach and making it up as he goes along.

It’s almost impossible — although not completely unheard of — for any team to enjoy a decent level of success without an outstanding quarterback, and the glamour, glory, prestige and responsibility of the position is unparalleled perhaps in all team sports.

That’s never more the case than this time of year, with the NFL season approaching its climax as the race for a place in the Superbowl nears a conclusion, and the man attracting the majority of plaudits in the last couple of weeks has been the Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

During the playoffs, which started earlier this month, Rodgers has been in full hero mode. First he led his team to a crushing victory over New York Giants, before last weekend delivering another masterclass to overcome the Dallas Cowboys.

This is nothing new, because Rodgers, who recently turned 33, is long-established as one of the greatest quarterbacks in the game, with his glittering CV including a Superbowl victory in 2011 and six selections into the end-of-season Pro Bowl for the best players in the league.

His hero status is further enhanced by his ice cool temperament, his willingness to endure physical hardships without complaint, his rugged good looks and his easy-going, modest personality, which is often contrasted favourably to the somewhat self-satisfied comportment of the other great quarterback of recent years, Tom Brady of the New England Patriots.

Aaron Rodgers, in short, is one cool guy — and, boy, can he play. His ability to throw bullet strikes straight into the chest of his waiting receivers, even under the most intense physical pressure from opposing defenders, really is quite superhuman — there’s that heroic thing again — and he is widely regarded as one of the most accurate long-range passers of all-time.

Last weekend, continuing a typically superb season, saw Rodgers add to his legendary status with a spectacular performance in Dallas, especially in the final stages when the game was on the line.

One of his specific plays has already been etched into timelessness by being granted its own dramatic nickname: The Grip, when Rodgers somehow withstood a vicious tackle to maintain his hold of the ball, prolonging his team’s possession and ultimately leading to a game-winning field goal kick as the clock ticked down to zero.

That victory ensured that on Sunday night Rodgers will be back in action, leading his team into the NFC Championship Game away to the Atlanta Falcons, with a place in this season’s Superbowl (probably against Brady’s New England) the prize for the winner.

On the other side of the ball, Atlanta’s quarterback Matt Ryan is another superlative talent who has enjoyed a terrific season, and it is expected to be a close game.

But Ryan will have his work cut out, because he is not just playing against another man: Ryan and his teammates will be confronting a legend, an icon, a myth who sometimes seems to transcend the status of a mere human being.

On Sunday night, Aaron Rodgers will have another chance to do what he does best: become a hero, once again.

