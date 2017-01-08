France finds the work-life balance

JANUARY 8 — It is a familiar routine for millions upon millions of office workers all over the world.

You are woken up by the morning alarm on your smartphone. After grabbing the device to switch off the alarm, before doing anything else you quickly scan your emails to see if anything important has arisen overnight or early morning.

You might check them again over breakfast, and if your journey to work uses public transport you will probably spend much of the journey composing, reading or at the very least thinking about those emails, which continue to flood in.

At the end of the day, the same process is repeated: check your mails on the way home, have another scan before, during and after dinner, and probably as well last thing at night, lying in bed just before the lights go off.

Maybe you think this isn’t a big deal. Where’s the harm in reading a few emails before you go to bed? It just helps us stay on top of things while we’re out of the office.

But in fact, several studies have shown that the relentlessness of modern working conditions can exert a terrible strain on mental health which can ultimately exert serious long-term repercussions.

France is famous for many things like the iconic Eiffel Tower (pictured here) but not many people realise it is also a champion for workers’ rights and its latest law gives employees the right to disconnect from work emails outside of office hours. — Picture from AFPSometimes it feels like there is no escape from work, even on holiday, because the great advantage of digital communication — that you can always be available — is also the great disadvantage: people expect you to always be available, and you consequently feel obliged to read and respond to emails in every waking hour.

Depending on the temperament of individuals and the demands imposed by bosses, the modern reality that emails are always “on” can make it very difficult to strike any kind of meaningful work-life balance, leading to stress, poor personal relationships, poor sleep and a general decrease in happiness.

This situation is new, of course — it’s only been in the last few years that technology has existed to make work communications so easily available. And it’s very much a “first world problem” — having to look at emails isn’t such a hardship compared to the far more serious problems faced by many people in poorer parts of the world.

But I don’t think it is sustainable. Work time should be for work and personal time should be for the rest of our lives, and in many cases that distinction can no longer be drawn and the opportunity to relax and recharge our batteries is taken away. If we continue like this, the developed world will be taking a big step backwards.

For workers in France, however, that is now changing after the New Year saw the introduction of new laws requiring all companies with more than 50 employees to draw up a code of conduct which gives their staff the “right to disconnect” from their work emails outside office hours.

This is a quite ground-breaking piece of legislation, which should serve to tangibly improve the lives of millions of people by ensuring private time means private time.

There will have to be some flexibility, of course, especially for companies which work across time zones – if you’re in Paris and want to contact a colleague or client in San Francisco, the nine-hour time difference means that going “out of hours” is the only realistic option.

But the general principle of giving employees the right to stop being bothered by their work demands when their working day is finished — which is really only logical — is something to be welcomed and which will hopefully spread to other countries before too long.

Not everyone agrees, with the business world naturally reacting most strongly against the new laws by claiming that legal intervention is way over the top and that private companies should be allowed to implement whatever policies they like.

And ideally, of course, such a drastic step shouldn’t be necessary because companies would be self-policing, adopting internal policies to look after the welfare of their employees. Indeed, some companies do exactly that, with car manufacturing giant Volkswagen providing an admirable example by shutting down its servers after work hours.

The problem, though, is that those cases remain a rare exception rather than a general rule, and no matter how seriously a company might take the issues of staff welfare and reasonable working practices, it only takes one senior manager or one demanding client to break ranks and start expecting out-of-hours responses for the whole system to fall apart.

And so the only meaningful solution to this modern-day version of abusive working conditions, like stopping child labour 150 years ago, is legislation. It shouldn’t be necessary to make something illegal to prevent it from happening, but the fiercely and brutally competitive nature of a free-market economy ensures that it is.

It’s no surprise that France is leading the way. With a mentality which no doubt dates back to the abolition of feudalism in the 1789 Revolution, France has always been the developed country which takes the matter of workers’ rights most seriously.

Back in 2000, for example, France took the bold step of legally limiting the working week to 35 hours, or seven hours per day.

Critics said it would never work and that French companies would be unfairly disadvantaged against their competitors from other countries. But despite the severe economic crisis throughout Europe for the last decade, France still has the sixth largest economy in the world, so it doesn’t seem to have suffered too much.

The 35-hour working week, and the new email law, also mean that French workers have more time at their disposal to live rounded lives, spending time with their friends and families, relaxing and pursuing hobbies. And ultimately, rather than numbers, isn’t that the most important thing?

