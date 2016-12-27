Festive cheer for EPL title chasers

Andy West is a sports, culture and politics writer originally from the UK and now living in Barcelona. Follow him on Twitter at @andywest01.

DECEMBER 27 — One of the great traditions of the British football calendar is the Boxing Day fixture list, and this year’s variety offered an important set of home games for the English Premier League title chasers.

A recent twist on that old tradition, provided by the proliferation of wall-to-wall television coverage, is the ability to watch all the games simultaneously.

So that’s how I spent my Boxing Day afternoon, settling down to watch leaders Chelsea hosting Bournemouth, Arsenal welcoming West Bromwich Albion and Manchester United meeting former manager David Moyes and his Sunderland team… all at the same time.

Considering the lowly rank of the opposition, they were all "must-win" affairs for the top teams – the kind of games they simply had to win if they didn’t want to seriously damage their title aspirations.

Predictably considering their superlative recent form, high-flying Chelsea were the first to strike in their pursuit of 12 consecutive league victories.

The opener came midway through the first half when Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas combined to find Pedro on the edge of the penalty area, and the Spanish winger took one touch to control, another to open up some space and a third to curl a perfectly placed shot into the top left corner.

It was a wonderfully taken goal, offering a perfect demonstration of the confidence which is running through Chelsea’s collective veins. As soon as he received the ball, Pedro had no doubt about what he was going to do – and that kind of crisp, confident decision-making typified the whole team’s performance.

Although Bournemouth offered occasional moments of threat in the opening period, the points were effectively sealed early in the second half when the always-dangerous Hazard was fouled inside the area and got up to calmly slot home the penalty.

A few miles across London, Arsenal were enduring a frustrating afternoon as they went in search of a breakthrough against West Brom, and the second half started with visiting keeper Ben Foster making a great double save to deny Alex Iwobi and Alexis Sanchez, who promptly hit the post from the subsequent corner.

Five minutes later Sanchez was denied again by Foster, who made a brilliant flying save to keep out the Chilean’s scorching drive, and when Foster then stuck out his foot to keep out a goalbound effort from Oliver Giroud it was starting to look like another of those days for the Gunners.

Manchester United, meanwhile, were suffering no such problems against lowly Sunderland, who had a couple of early chances to take the lead but always looked defensively vulnerable and contributed aplenty to their own downfall with the opening goal, allowing Danny Blind to run into the box unopposed and fire home.

From that moment onwards United were rarely troubled and regularly threatened to score a second, with Ibrahimovic always dangerous and Paul Pogba a regular menace as he lurked on the edge of the box in hope of receiving crosses or stray clearances.

And indeed those two players combined to put the game to bed with 10 minutes remaining, as Pogba robbed Sunderland’s lightweight defence and advanced to set up Ibrahimovic for a simple finish.

Then Ibrahimovic turned provider, finding space on the right wing from another Sunderland defensive error to deliver a cross which substitute Henrikh Mkhitaryan – who should have been flagged offside – brilliantly converted with a spectacularly improvised back-heel flicked volley.

Fabio Borini pulled one back for Sunderland with a superb long-range volley in stoppage time, but they were well beaten and face a long few months in their battle against relegation.

United, realistically, are more or less already out of the title race, with their poor autumn leaving them 13 points behind Chelsea, but they now have won four consecutive games to reignite hopes of at least finishing in the top four and returning to Champions League next season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal also finally grabbed their desperately needed winner, with Giroud meeting a right-wing cross from Mesut Ozil and sending a looping header over the stranded Foster, cueing sighs relief around the Emirates Stadium.

Chelsea also netted again later on, with Pedro running through and having a shot deflected into the net, and that was that: 90 minutes, three home wins, and three title challenges kept on track.

Later in the evening, Manchester City did their job of dispatching a lower ranked team by overcoming Hull City 3-0, and now the pressure is on Liverpool, who will attempt to return to second place with another must-win game: tonight’s home meeting with Stoke City.

Then the action continues thick and fast with two more rounds of fixtures in the next week – that’s Christmas in British football – and the big boys would love to maintain their Boxing Day success. But it won’t always be quite so straightforward.

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.